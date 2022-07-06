Home » Investing » Are Oil Stocks Oversold?

Are Oil Stocks Oversold?

Energy stocks look cheap after the pullback. Is this the right time to buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
canadian energy oil

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

WTI oil continues to slide and is now below US$100 per barrel. Canadian energy stocks are falling as a result, and investors who missed the big rally off the 2020 lows are wondering if oil and gas stocks are now undervalued and good to buy.

Oil market outlook

WTI oil trades for US$96 per barrel at the time of writing. That’s down from more than US$120 it topped twice this year. Traders are trying to figure out if a potential recession in 2023 or 2024 will hit demand enough to offset supply shortages.

Most economists put the chance of recession in Canada and the United States at 50% or lower in recent reports. The global picture is mixed with some regions, like Europe, viewed as more likely to see a downturn.

Chinese oil demand, however, is expected to surge, as COVID-19 lockdown orders that were in place in recent months get lifted. Oil demand, overall, is expected to continue to rise in the next few years, even amid an economic slowdown.

On the supply side, there is little evidence that a surge in new output is on the way to drive down oil prices. The global energy industry cut investments by hundreds of billions of dollars over the past two years due to the crash. This means new output that would have come online is not imminent. OPEC is struggling to meet its scheduled supply increases, while Canadian and U.S. producers are using excess cash to buy back stock and reward investors instead of channeling the money into exploration and higher production.

Restrictions or sanctions on the sale of Russian oil could also reduce supply in the coming months. At the same time, ongoing operational and political challenges in a handful of other key producing countries continue to limit the industry’s ability to add new supply.

Regardless of the economic outlook, employers are calling commuters back to the office and airlines are planning to add more routes when they get staff levels to the point where they can handle the surge in travel demand. Oil demand is already high. The surge in fuel consumption will push it up even more through the end of this year and into 2023, as gasoline and jet fuel demand increase.

Should you buy oil stocks now?

Canadian energy stocks could see more downside in the near term due to volatility in the oil market, but the pullback appears overdone.

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU), for example, trades near $41 per share at the time of writing. It was $44 per share in early 2020 before the pandemic when WTI oil was US$60 per barrel. Dividend increases have pushed the payout to an all-time high and the company is rapidly reducing debt and buying back up to 10% of the outstanding stock. Suncor’s refineries are running near capacity and the retail operations are expected to get even busier. Even if WTI oil settles in a range of US$80-US$90 per barrel, Suncor stock looks undervalued.

Oil could easily take a run back to the US$120 mark on positive economic news or new supply shocks. If you have some cash to put to work, energy stocks deserve to be on your radar right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Suncor.

More on Energy Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Time to Take Profits in TSX Energy Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) could be in for a steeper pullback, as the lights go out on the oil patch…

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Energy Stocks

Baytex Energy Stock: Worth the Risk?

| Andrew Button

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE)(NYSE:BTE) stock has rallied this year, but it is very risky.

Read more »

Energy Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Higher price realizations and strong demand suggests that energy companies are well positioned to return substantial cash to their shareholders.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Crude Oil Falls Below $100: Should You Exit TSX Energy Stocks?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will recession play a spoilsport for energy investors?

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

2 Oil & Gas Producers Could Deliver Gains of 170% or More in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The potential returns from two oil and gas producers for the full-year 2022 could outpace inflation.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Oil Drops Below $100: Should You Buy?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) could rebound if the dip below $100 is temporary.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Energy Stocks

Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Your TFSA Portfolio in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in stocks such as Suncor and Barrick Gold can help you generate steady gains in the second half of…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

3 Oil Stocks for the 2nd Half of 2022

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are looking good for the second half.

Read more »