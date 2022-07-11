Home » Investing » 3 REITs for Steady Monthly Passive Income

3 REITs for Steady Monthly Passive Income

If you are looking for reliable and steady REIT dividends, you will have to take the current status of the market into account and be more discerning with your choices.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

REITs are coveted for their dividends. As a market segment, they tend to offer (on average) relatively higher yields than most other sectors. But this pro comes with a balancing “con.” REITs can also slash their dividends in relatively higher numbers compared to stocks from other industries during a harsh market, a phenomenon we have witnessed in the last couple of years.

So, if you are looking into REITs for generating a steady passive income, reliability, and dividend sustainability should be just as important to you as the yields.

A commercial REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN), or Canadian Tire REIT, has managed to develop its own identity (as a business entity) over the years, even though its business model still relies quite heavily on the business it spun out from — i.e., Canadian Tire. It has a portfolio of 360 properties, 350 of which are retail. The REIT has also diversified into industrial and mixed-use commercial properties.

Most of the retail properties owned by this REIT are anchored by Canadian Tire or its subsidiaries. This has created a symbiotic relationship between the two, with the success/failure of one likely to impact the other heavily.

From a dividend perspective, the REIT is quite reliable. Its payout ratio has only once gone above the 80% mark in the last seven years, and it has consistently grown its payouts, earning the title of an aristocrat. The current 5.2% yield is attractive enough.

A retail and industrial REIT

Like CT REIT, Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN) spun out of a major business, Loblaw. It was conceived in 2013, and the original REIT was entirely made up of Loblaw’s retail properties. The goal was for Loblaw to take advantage of the real estate properties it owned in the REIT structure (with its unique tax benefits). The REIT, in turn, benefits from the tenancy of one of the largest grocery chains in the world.

The REIT went through another growth phase in 2018 when it acquired another REIT. Currently, it has a portfolio of 699 income-producing properties, 571 of which are retail and 114 industrial properties. The remaining are mostly mixed-use residential properties. It has a stable history when it comes to payout ratios and is currently offering a juicy 5.2% yield to its investors.

An automotive properties REIT

Even though technically it’s a commercial retail REIT, it would be a mistake to treat Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) as most other retail REITs in the country. That’s because of the niche focus of the REIT. Since it has a portfolio of dealerships across the country, its financial strength and stability are tied to car sales in Canada — though it’s not as straightforward.

Still, the REIT has managed to partner up with some of the most popular vehicle brands in Canada, many of which are unlikely to see their sales go down. It’s even well positioned for the upcoming EV boom, which is one of the strengths that make this REIT a stable long-term dividend holding. It’s offering a healthy 6% yield at a stable payout ratio of 35%.

Foolish takeaway

One of the benefits of investing in REITs in the current bearish market is that many REITs are currently quite heavily discounted and undervalued, making them the perfect bargain for value investors hunting income-producing, undervalued stocks. The three REITs above are reasonably stable with healthy financials, making their dividends quite sustainable.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REIT.

More on Investing

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Stash in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) are dividend stocks that seems too cheap for TFSA passive-income investors.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks at 7% to Buy in a Bear Market and Lock Up Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer over 7% in dividends if you pick them up now and are due to keep…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks Poised for a Comeback This Year

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) are two undervalued growth stocks to buy right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $5,000 you’re looking to invest? Here are three stocks to hold for the next five years!

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy RioCan (TSX:REI.UN) for the 5% Yield?

| Andrew Walker

RioCan recently hit a 12-month low. Is the REIT now oversold and good to buy for a portfolio focused on…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

TFSA Cash: Invest $3,000 in 3 Under-$50 TSX Tech Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in these under-$50 tech stocks through your TFSA could generate stellar tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab Fiera Capital Stock’s 9% Dividend While You Can!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want growth and income? Then Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stock is certainly one to consider right now with a 9.1% dividend!

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and…

Read more »