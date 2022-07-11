Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Shopify Stock Rose Nearly 15% Last Week

Why Shopify Stock Rose Nearly 15% Last Week

While macro events could keep Shopify stock volatile in the near term, it still looks highly undervalued based on its improving long-term fundamental outlook.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

What happened?

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) jumped by 14.6% last week to $46.08 per share, starting July on a strong bullish note. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index rose by 0.9% in the first week of the month. While the volatility in SHOP stock has increased significantly in the last three weeks, it’s still trading with massive 73.5% year-to-date losses.

So what?

Last week, most tech stocks traded on a positive note after the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) June meeting minutes reaffirmed the Fed’s stance to continue with aggressive monetary policy measures to curb inflation. The latest FOMC minutes cited recent trends in inflation data to point to “a considerable probability” of another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate in July.

Apart from a tech sector-wide recovery, investors’ high expectations from Shopify’s upcoming earnings event could also be a key reason for fueling a rally in its stock after the tech firm announced July 27 as the date for its second-quarter earnings event.

In another development, on Friday, Shopify completed the previously announced acquisition of the American e-commerce fulfillment company Deliverr in a transaction worth US$2.1 billion. SHOP expects merchants on its platform to benefit from this deal by utilizing multichannel inventory management, more flexible logistic services, and reliable two-day and next-day delivery options across the United States.

Now what?

Overall, a tech sector-wide recovery and these company-specific developments helped SHOP stock start the second quarter on a bullish note. However, it may remain highly volatile this week, as stock investors eye on the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy report and interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday.

Last month, the Ottawa-based tech e-commerce giant announced over 100 product releases, including features like Twitter Shopping and Local Inventory on Google. I expect such features to make Shopify’s digital commerce platform more attractive for thousands of merchants, helping it grow faster in the long run. While upcoming macro events make buying Shopify stock risky for short-term traders, it still looks highly undervalued based on its improving long-term fundamental outlook.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Twitter. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Cheap Tech ETFs to Buy the Dip With

| Tony Dong

Tech stocks might be trading at better valuations after the recent correction.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

Got $500? Turn it Into $1,000 With These Under-$10 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks could very well double your money in the next year to come, thanks to dropping prices…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Plan to Invest for 3-5 Years? Earn Solid Returns With These Cheap Growth Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks have solid growth potential and could deliver superior returns for patient investors.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Money: Opt for Selective Buying and Accumulate 2 Oversold Stocks  

| Sneha Nahata

Selectively buying high-growth stocks on correction and holding them in your TFSA could generate solid tax-free gains in the long…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Adam Othman

Gaining exposure to time-tested indices through relatively low-cost ETFs and holding them long term is one of the easiest ways…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Growth Stock I’d Buy Before a Recession

| Puja Tayal

The market correction and a looming recession have created an opportunity to buy this growth stock at a discount and…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Tech ETF I’d Buy in Bulk

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market correction has created an opportunity to benefit from a recovery rally of tech stocks. It’s time to…

Read more »