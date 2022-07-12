Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflationary Pressures

2 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflationary Pressures

These two safe Canadian dividend stocks look attractive amid growing concerns about high inflation.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The TSX Composite Index has fallen by nearly 12% this year so far. And the possibility of stocks falling further remains open as concerns about a near-term recession and inflationary pressures cutting corporate earnings continue to haunt investors. That’s why long-term investors may want to add some safe dividend stocks to their portfolios now, which could help them keep getting regular dividends income and reduce the overall risk to their investment portfolios.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the safest Canadian dividend stocks to buy amid rising concerns about inflationary pressures.

Westshore Terminals stock

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSX:WTE) is a Vancouver-based coal exports-focused firm with a market cap of about $2 billion. While this Canadian dividend stock has seen more than 15% value erosion in the last 30 days due to the recent broader market correction, it still trades with nearly 22% year-to-date gains at $31.48 per share.

Westshore Terminals Investment owns Canada’s busiest coal export terminal, which is responsible for handling over 33 million tons of coal annually, through its wholly owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership.

In the first quarter, Westshore’s total revenue stood at $88.3 million — exceeding analysts’ estimates of around $81.4 million. While higher expenses and a YoY (year-over-year) drop in Q1 revenue drove its earnings lower by 12.7% from a year ago, the growth in its top and bottom line is likely to turn positive in the coming quarters with the help of higher loading rates and lower expenses.

Moreover, I expect Westshore’s business to remain largely unaffected by high inflation as the demand for its services remains strong. These factors should help WTE stock keep soaring and yield outstanding returns in the long run. Apart from these positive factors, this Canadian stock also offers a decent dividend yield of around 3.8% at the moment.

Sienna Senior Living stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be another attractive Canadian dividend stock to buy right now. It’s a Markham-based seniors’ living provider with its primary focus on services like independent supportive living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care. The company projects the +75 population in Canada to grow by about 4% annually for the next 20 years, which creates a big opportunity for its seniors’ living services. Sienna stock currently has a solid dividend yield of around 7.2%, as its stock trades with 14% year-to-date losses at $12.89 per share.

In 2021, Sienna Senior Living’s total revenue remained nearly flat on a YoY basis at $668.5 million. Nonetheless, lower expenses on pandemic-related measures helped the company post $0.31 per share in adjusted earnings last year — significantly better than its adjusted net loss of $0.37 per share in 2020.

Street analysts expect continued strong demand for its care services, which are likely to remain largely unaffected by high inflation, to help Sienna post about a 97% YoY jump in its adjusted earnings in the ongoing year. Given its strong fundamental outlook and strong earnings growth expectations, I find this Canadian dividend stock cheap at the moment — especially after its sharp decline in the second quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORP. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

Why the Record-Low 4.9% Unemployment Rate Isn’t Good News

| Christopher Liew, CFA

According to economists and bankers, the record-low unemployment rate in June 2022 only shows a tight labour market and easing…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks of All Time

| Sneha Nahata

Earn predictable passive income through these best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

| Kay Ng

Investors can probably enjoy a lifetime of dividend income from these three quality TSX stocks. The REIT appears to be…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Own During a Recession

| Andrew Walker

Investors who worry than a recession is on the way should consider top defensive TSX dividend stocks for a self-directed…

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Falling: 2 Dropping REITs to Buy Soon

| Adam Othman

Do you want to earn passive income through real estate? These two REITs might give you the chance to take…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Total Returns: 2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking attractive total returns can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Incredibly Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Robin Brown

Four incredibly cheap TSX dividend stocks pay reliable monthly income in cash!

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks That Retirees Can Invest in During 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Retirees can invest in blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge, Fortis, and Canadian Utilities to generate a steady stream of…

Read more »