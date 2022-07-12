Home » Investing » Oil Stocks: The Dividends Don’t Lie

Oil Stocks: The Dividends Don’t Lie

Oil stocks have been volatile this year, but Cenovus Energy’s (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) 200% dividend hike doesn’t lie.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Oil stocks have risen a lot this year. U.S. Energy stocks ended the first half of the year up 29%, Canadian oil companies delivered similar performance. Oil prices rallied all through the first half, and energy stocks rose with them.

However, the oil & gas trade has been volatile lately. This year’s rise has been far from a smooth one. In recent weeks especially, oil prices have swung up and down violently. Central banks are raising interest rates this year trying to tame inflation, and oil is one of the commodities they’re targeting. If last week is any indication, their efforts are working.

That’s good news for most people, but not for oil & gas investors. Thanks to the beating oil prices took last week, Canadian oil stocks took a significant dip. Some oil stocks fell as much as 7.5% in one week. This year, oil stocks have been strongly correlated with crude prices, since crude prices determine E&P companies’ revenue. Investors think that when oil prices go down, oil stocks become less valuable. This perception is partially correct: long-term oil prices influence oil companies’ profits. Day-to-day fluctuations don’t matter much, but they add up over time.

However, the selling in oil stocks appears to have been overblown. Oil companies themselves think that profits will be high this year, as evidenced by the fact that they have raised their dividends. In this article, I will make the case that oil companies’ dividend policies signal high confidence in their financial prospects, drawing on Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) as case studies.

Cenovus Energy triples its dividend

Cenovus is a Canadian energy company that sells oil and runs the Husky Energy gas station chain. Following its most recent quarterly earnings release, Cenovus tripled its dividend. In the first quarter, CVE delivered $1.365 billion in cash from operations, $2.58 billion in adjusted funds flow, and $1.6 billion in net income. All of these figures were up by triple-digit percentages year over year. The company also paid off some debt. Thanks to the high oil prices that prevailed in the first quarter, CVE was able to grow its earnings considerably. And due to the debt repayment, it will be able to grow its earnings going forward, even if oil prices only stay flat.

Suncor Energy hikes the dividend 12%

Suncor Energy is another Canadian oil company that hiked its dividend following its first-quarter release. The release showed a roughly 100% increase in funds from operations, net income grew even more than that. The dividend hike following the release was 12%. In the quarter prior, Suncor doubled its dividend after slashing it in half in 2020. Clearly, Suncor’s dividend decisions indicate that management thinks the company’s future is better than its past. Indeed, it likely is if oil prices can just hold above $90.

Foolish takeaway

When we look at the dividend hikes Canadian oil companies are doing this year, we see a clear picture emerge.

Management believes the future is rosy. Sure, oil prices sometimes paint a different picture, but oil prices have always been volatile. Energy industry leaders think that prices will remain high enough to support high dividends. That alone is reason enough to be interested.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Doubled in the Past Year: Can They Do it Again?

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors another chance to buy top-performing energy stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks With Top-Notch Dividends

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks might want to add these two energy stocks to their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

investment research
Energy Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Are Greatly Undervalued

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three greatly undervalued value stocks should deliver massive returns soon, given their visible growth potential.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas dividend stocks simply aren't what they used to be. Instead, I would consider these three that offer…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks With Dividends Over 6%

| Adam Othman

These dividend stocks pay high-yielding dividends due to the market pullback, making them attractive for investors on the dip.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock: Worth the Risk?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock has been one of the top players in the exploding area of uranium stocks, but it remains…

Read more »