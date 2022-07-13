Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 13

Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and the U.S. inflation data are likely to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks continued to slip on Tuesday ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and the key U.S. inflation data. The TSX Composite Index fell by 138 points, or 0.7%, yesterday to 18,679 — its lowest closing level since March 2021. While the healthcare sector inched up, a steep drop in commodity prices triggered a big selloff in metals and mining and energy shares. Other key sectors like consumer, financials, and technology also ended the volatile session in the red territory.

Notably, WTI crude oil futures prices tanked by well more than 7% on July 12 to settle at their lowest level since early April after the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term energy outlook report pointed toward heightened uncertainty.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

The shares of New Gold (TSX:NGD)(NYSE:NGD) nosedived by 26.4% to $0.92 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This crash in NGD stock came a day after the company slashed its copper production outlook for 2022 and raised its operating expenses guidance per gold eq. ounce, citing lower production and current inflationary cost pressures. Following this, several notable Street analysts cut their target price on New Gold stock on Tuesday, which pressured the stock further. Year to date, NGD stock is down 51.3%.

Energy stocks like Spartan Delta, ARC Resources, and Nuvista Energy were also among the worst performers, as they fell by at least 5% yesterday.

On the positive side, Bombardier, Canfor, Air Canada, and Aurora Cannabis became top-performing TSX Composite components for the session, rising by at least 5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Toronto-Dominion Bank, New Gold, Suncor Energy, and Athabasca Oil were among the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Wednesday morning, oil and metals prices were staging a minor recovery from yesterday’s massive losses, which could help commodity-linked stocks on the TSX to open slightly higher today. Apart from the Canadian central bank’s interest rate decision and monetary policy report, investors may want to closely watch the U.S. inflation data this morning, which could keep stocks highly volatile. In addition, the pending release of the U.S. crude oil stockpiles data could give further direction to TSX energy stocks.

On the corporate events front, the Canadian media and communications giant Cogeco Communications is expected to announce its latest quarterly results on July 13 after the market closing bell. Analysts expect its May quarter earnings to be around $2.38, representing a nearly 10% year-over-year increase.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Now’s the Time to Sell Suncor Energy and Buy This Top TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock fell 22%, as fears of recession rose. Is it time to sell and buy other stocks…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and the producers could be at risk of considerable downside if oil falls below US$70.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks: The Dividends Don’t Lie

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks have been volatile this year, but Cenovus Energy's (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) 200% dividend hike doesn't lie.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Doubled in the Past Year: Can They Do it Again?

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors another chance to buy top-performing energy stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks With Top-Notch Dividends

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks might want to add these two energy stocks to their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

investment research
Energy Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Are Greatly Undervalued

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three greatly undervalued value stocks should deliver massive returns soon, given their visible growth potential.

Read more »