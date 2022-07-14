Home » Investing » Breaking: We’re ‘Buying the Dip’ as the TSX Hits 16-Month Lows

Breaking: We’re ‘Buying the Dip’ as the TSX Hits 16-Month Lows

A special message from Motley Fool Canada’s Chief Investment Adviser, Iain Butler.

Latest posts by Iain Butler (see all)
Published
Light shines through a crack in a window covering

Source: Getty Images

Can anyone else hear the tune to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” playing along in the background?

  • U.S. inflation just printed 9.1%
  • The Bank of Canada hiked 100 basis points
  • Bank runs in China
  • A state of emergency in Sri Lanka
  • Ongoing war in the Ukraine
  • Electricity prices skyrocketing
  • Shinzo Abe assassinated
  • Rogers being Rogers

On and on it goes …

It sure does seem like there’s A LOT of “somethings” out there these days!

From where I sit as Motley Fool Canada’s chief investment adviser, it’s all having a rather dramatic impact on the psyche of existing and would-be investors.

To put it mildly, the market is no fun right now. Like, zero.

Money goes in and almost immediately becomes worth less than it was sitting in your bank account.

Believe me … I get it. My advisor colleagues at The Motley Fool Canada and I have been investing more often in our personal accounts in recent months than any of us can recall. I won’t speak for the rest of them, but in the moment, investing sure feels like I’m lighting my money on fire and watching it go up in smoke.

So why are we doing it?

Because if we look to history, which is as great a resource as we investors have, we see there’s always A LOT of “somethings.” Check out this chart that my former Foolish colleague Morgan Housel put together showing all the “smart” reasons to sell stocks (or not invest at all) over past decades, starting in the 1950s.

Through all of life’s tumult — the wars in Korea and Vietnam, the energy crisis in the ’70s, the collapse of the Soviet Union, 9/11, the housing bubble — the S&P 500 maintained an undeniable upward trajectory.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in the Stock Market?

As you can see from the chart above, it’s always a good time to buy stocks when you have a long-term investing mind-set.

Especially during times of strife, when you can find wonderful businesses on massive sale.

So I say: Pull together any capital you’re not going to foreseeably need within the next five years and invest on! A decade from now, you’ll be glad you did.

To your wealth,

Iain Butler, CFA
Chief Investment Adviser, Motley Fool Canada

(PS: Need a nudge? Part of my job as the lead advisor for Stock Advisor Canada is to make investing as easy for you as I can. Our stock recommendation this month is about as close to a lay up as you’re going to find in the Canadian market. We know this company well and if your time horizon is aligned with ours, you’re almost assuredly going to profit from buying and owning this business.)

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Energy Squeeze Widens the TSX’s YTD Loss to 11.99%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The downtrend of the energy sector could continue, as the worst-ever energy crisis looms due to crippling shortages and weaker…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Assets to Track as Confidence in Crypto Wanes

| Adam Othman

Even though most major cryptocurrencies and assets are heavily discounted, not all of them are worth buying due to a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Users: 3 Stocks With Yields up to 6%

| Adam Othman

Thanks to the market-wide discounts, many healthy dividend stocks are currently offering unusually high yields compared to their past numbers.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Investing

Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

EV stocks have gone up and down the last year, but take this opportunity to stock up! A decade from…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for TFSA investors seeking attractive passive income.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

Forget Shopify: 2 Stocks for New Investors’ TFSA Funds

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) may be a better bargain buy than Shopify stock, as markets plunge further.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock I Own That I’m Hoping Will Continue to Drop in Price

| Nicholas Dobroruka

This TSX stock is a top holding in my portfolio, which I’ll continue to add to at these discounted prices.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Billionaire Buffett Is Buying Oil: Should You?

| Andrew Button

Warren Buffett is betting big on energy. Should you buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU)?

Read more »