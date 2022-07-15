Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Grow Your TFSA Funds to a Million Dollars

3 Stocks to Grow Your TFSA Funds to a Million Dollars

There are several time tested and relatively safe investment options that can offer you over 10 times growth in a few decades.

financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

If you have contributed to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) since its inception, you may be sitting on about $81,500. And that’s if you haven’t grown your savings in the past 13 years and haven’t earned a single dollar on your TFSA funds, which is almost impossible, since even marginal interest would have earned you something in such a long time.

But even if you start with a sum of $75,000 (less than a fully stocked TFSA) and choose your investments wisely, you might have a strong chance of reaching the million-dollar mark in around three decades. Many investments might get you there, including the following three stocks.

A commercial real estate company

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI)(NASDAQ:CIGI) has an impressive business. Its primary focus is commercial real estate services, which include a variety of solutions, including real estate management to capital markets. This diversification of services/solutions is augmented by its geographic spread, as the company operates in over 62 countries.

It’s an old, stable giant that has proven its mettle in a variety of markets and harsh conditions hitting the real estate industry. It’s also a robust grower that returned almost 825% to its investors in the last 10 years (including dividends).

Assuming the company can keep up that pace, you can turn your $25,000 in this stock into over $200,000 in just one decade. The growth in three decades would be even more phenomenal.

A tech company

The tech sector in Canada is currently going through a brutal correction phase. The good news is that you can buy impressive and usually expensive stocks like Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) at a discounted price (29%).

Even with the current fall taken into account, the company’s returns in the last decade have been quite impressive. It grew its market value by about 833% and, at this rate, could push a $25,000 sum to over $200,000 within a decade or take you to half-a-million dollars in about 25 years.

As a logistics and supply chain solutions company, it has a business model and orientation that will stay relevant for decades if the company keeps evolving with the underlying industry.

A financial company

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is easily one of the most compelling growth stocks in Canada right now, based on its performance in the last decade. It has grown at a remarkable pace, and even though it’s in correction mode right now (after the aggressive post-pandemic growth), which has “halved” its market value and pushed its yield up to 3.5%, the 10-year returns of the company are at 1,900%.

Even if you just want to take the price appreciation into account, its 1,400% is still significantly higher than the other two that are great growth stocks in their own right. If it manages to return 1,900% in the next decade, you may grow your $25,000 to over $475,000. That’s nearly half a million with one-third of the total capital invested.

Foolish takeaway

If the three stocks keep growing at their current pace, they can easily take you to a million dollars in about 15 to 20 years. Even if they underperform slightly, you might still reach your million-dollar goal in three decades. It will be the same if only two out of three stocks perform as per your expectations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC, DESCARTES SYS, and Descartes Systems Group.

