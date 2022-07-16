Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a Recession

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold in a Recession

The odds of a recession are up, which should spur investors to buy dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 286 points on July 14. Fears of a looming recession have increased among experts and casual onlookers alike in recent weeks. A recent survey by Leger revealed that 59% of Canadian respondents said they think the country is already in a recession. Today, I want to discuss why analysts have increasingly sounded the recession alarm. Moreover, I want to zero in on two dividend stocks that you can trust in an uncertain economic climate.

Why are more and more experts predicting a recession?

This week kicked off with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). The central bank elected to hike the benchmark interest rate by a whopping 1% on Monday, July 11. Policymakers have heightened urgency, as Canada is battling sky-high inflation. It will be hard to achieve stability while consumers are under this intense pressure.

However, these interest rate hikes also threaten to derail a market and economy that has gorged on over a decade of loose monetary policy. Interest rates sank even further to historic lows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many analysts and experts fear that the rate-tightening cycle could deliver a major blow to sectors like banking and real estate.

Here’s a dividend stock you can trust in an uncertain climate

Investors are understandably anxious with a potential recession looming large. Fortunately, there are dividend stocks that can offer dependability in this environment. Canadian transportation services like rail will continue to deliver an essential function. That is why investors should target a dividend stock like CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP).

CP Rail is a Calgary-based company owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in North America. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 2.3% in 2022 as of close on July 14. The stock is still up marginally in the year-over-year period.

Investors can expect to see CP Rail’s second-quarter 2022 earnings later this month. In Q1 2022, the company saw total revenues drop to $1.84 billion compared to $1.96 billion in the previous year. Meanwhile, its adjusted operating ratio (OR) rose 1,130 basis points to 69.8%.

This dividend stock possesses a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. That puts CP Rail in favourable value territory compared to its top competitors. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, representing a modest 0.8% yield.

One more rail-focused dividend stock to scoop up today

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a Montreal-based company that is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. This dividend stock has declined 6.2% in the year-to-date period. Its shares are still up 9.8% from the previous year.

This company is also set to unveil its next batch of earnings in the final week of July. It released its first-quarter 2022 results on April 26. CNR delivered revenue growth of 5% to $3.70 billion. Meanwhile, adjusted operating income increased 4% year over year to $1.23 billion.

Shares of this dividend stock also possess an attractive P/E ratio of 21. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.733 per share. That represents a 2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Invest $1,000 During a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession fears should make investors more cautious. Safe stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.U) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore Today

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these cheap Canadian stocks for substantial capital gains when markets recover.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with attractive dividends are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

My top two favourite TSX stocks require active investing in timing the buys (and potential sells). TD Bank stock can…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an established dividend stock to invest in? Here’s one option that isn’t weighed down by the current market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market’s constant volatility has all investors worried, but there are a few relatively safer bets that new…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »