Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for 50 Years

2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for 50 Years

Two blue-chip stocks are excellent for beginners who want to secure their financial futures or receive quarterly income streams to cope with rising inflation.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Long-term investing is a sure-fire way for beginners to secure their financial futures. Also, there are stocks you can hold and not sell regardless of the economic environment. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) and BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BMO) make it possible not only to build retirement wealth but also to avoid economic dislocation in times of uncertainties.

The pair of blue-chip stocks have been paying dividends for over 100 years. You can buy one or both today to hold for five decades or more. If the current inflation is a thorn to your financial position, the generous quarterly dividends can boost your regular income.

Financial stability

BMO is a rock-solid choice for income-oriented and risk-averse investors. Canada’s oldest and fourth-largest lender has diverse businesses. Its capital markets and commercial business segments in particular contribute consistently to net income growth. More importantly, you can’t go wrong investing in the TSX’s dividend pioneer.

The $84.37 billion bank started sharing a portion of its profits, through dividend payments, since 1829. If you invest today ($125.63 per share), the dividend yield is 4.4%. Management raised its dividend by 25% in late 2021, and the yield will increase by 6% in Q3 fiscal 2023 (quarter ended July 31, 2022).

In the first two quarters of fiscal 2022 (six months ended April 30, 2022), revenue and net income increased 31% and 132%, respectively, versus the same period in fiscal 2021. Darryl White, BMO Financial Group’s CEO, credits the broad-based customer loan growth and strength in market-sensitive businesses for the good financial performance.

Based on data from Authors Calculations, its non-interest income (4.45% CAGR in nine years) grew the fastest among the Big Five banks in Canada. For more passive investors, BMO boasts an impressive exchange-traded fund (ETF) distribution network courtesy of BMO Global Asset Management.

Further growth is on the horizon once BMO completes the transaction to acquire Bank of the West in the United States. The acquisition will cement its position in three of the top five growth markets across the border.

White said, “We will deliver a highly competitive offering to new growth markets, combining the strength of our digital banking platform and a strong team of bankers to generate leading customer growth.”

Income generator

BCE has a market capitalization of $57.8 billion and is the largest in Canada’s telco industry. Like BMO, this 5G stock is a great source of uninterrupted, recurring income streams. The first dividend payment dates back to 1881. At the current share price of $63.40, the dividend yield is a juicy 5.79%. Also, BCE’s total return in 46.55 years is 75,272.57% (15.29% CAGR).

The 109.41% payout ratio is understandable, because of BCE’s humongous capital expenditures for infrastructure or network upgrades and 5G technology rollout. Nonetheless, it averages more than $23 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, in revenues and net income annually. The consolidated financial results in Q1 2022 already surpassed pre-COVID levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Wellsprings

BMO and BCE are wellsprings or bountiful sources of passive income. While the share prices could drop, the dividend payments can overcompensate. Both stocks can also overcome market volatility and deliver higher returns in the long term.    

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Sell

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks are some of the best businesses you can own and ones I don't think I'll ever…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I’d Buy Today as a New Investor

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for stocks to buy? Here are three stocks I’d pick as a new investor!

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks Beginners Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a start in the stock market? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

5 Warren Buffett Quotes That Apply in Today’s Stock Market

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is in chaos with recession fears and the energy crisis aggravating. Some Warren Buffett quotes apply in…

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Under-the-Radar TSX Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Here are three under-the-radar TSX stocks set to outperform in 2022 and for many years beyond!

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Stocks for Beginners

Empty Wallet? Fill it With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks offer great value, high dividends, and long-term returns. So, what on Earth are you waiting around…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Top UNDERVALUED TSX Stocks to Buy in Uncertain Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two top undervalued TSX stocks to consider as market uncertainties increase.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

| Puja Tayal

This one beaten-down fintech stock lost more than 50% value. Is there a recovery in the cards as a recession…

Read more »