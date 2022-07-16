Home » Investing » Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many Canadians have started becoming stock market investors to achieve their dreams of financial freedom. The ability to accumulate enough wealth so your money works for you is a possibility if you take a disciplined approach to stock market investing. Dividend investing is one of the most popular ways to create another income stream that can help you grow your wealth.

Finding and investing in a portfolio of high-quality dividend stocks can provide you with some extra income through shareholder dividends. You can use the dividend income to pay for expenses each month. If you don’t need to supplement your monthly income, you can reinvest the shareholder dividends to unlock the power of compounding and accelerate your wealth growth.

Choosing reliable income-generating assets with the potential to provide you with safe and virtually guaranteed dividend income is not easy. Not all dividend-paying stocks can sustain regular payouts.

It pays to take your time to do your due diligence and add stocks with a long-term track record for paying their investors their dividends. The company also needs to boast the potential to generate the kind of income necessary to sustain those payouts.

I will discuss two such dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio for this purpose.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a $29.08 billion market capitalization utility holdings company headquartered in Canada that owns and operates several utility businesses across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

It provides electricity transmission and natural gas utility services to over 3.4 million customers. Fortis generates almost all of its revenue through regulated utility assets, virtually guaranteeing stable cash flows.

Fortis stock trades for $60.16 per share at writing, and it boasts a 3.56% dividend yield. Despite the resilient nature of its underlying businesses, Fortis stock is down by 7.52% from its all-time high in May 2022, inflating its shareholder dividends.

The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat has been raising its shareholders’ dividend for the last 48 years. Its capital investment programs position it well to continue delivering further dividend hikes for years to come.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a $102.98 billion market capitalization Canadian railway company that boasts an extensive railway network spanning 19,600 miles of track. The company’s network connects North America from coast to coast, spanning from Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico.

Canadian National Railway stock trades for $146.97 per share at writing, and it boasts a 1.99% dividend yield. It might not boast high-yielding shareholder dividends. However, Canadian National Railway has garnered the reputation of being a reliable dividend stock.

Its excellent track record is evidenced by its status as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. CNR stock has raised its shareholder dividend for 25 years, and it looks well positioned to continue doing so comfortably in the coming years.

Foolish takeaway

Creating a passive-income stream that can supplement your active income streams takes a lot of time, patience, and discipline. You need to build a large dividend income portfolio to achieve that goal. Creating a mixture of high-quality dividend stocks with reliable shareholder dividends can help you get there.

Investing in Canadian Dividend Aristocrats like Fortis stock and Canadian National Railway stock could be an excellent method to set the foundations for such an income-generating portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with attractive dividends are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

My top two favourite TSX stocks require active investing in timing the buys (and potential sells). TD Bank stock can…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an established dividend stock to invest in? Here’s one option that isn’t weighed down by the current market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market’s constant volatility has all investors worried, but there are a few relatively safer bets that new…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks for you!

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Will the New Era of High Rates Affect Retirement Planning?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The new era of high interest rates appears daunting, but it shouldn’t disrupt retirement planning.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Uncertainty in the Telecom Sector: 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Adam Othman

The Canadian telecom sector is going through a transformative phase right now, and the resulting sector might be even more…

Read more »