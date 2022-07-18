Home » Investing » Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out These 2 Top TSX REITs

Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out These 2 Top TSX REITs

Here’s why Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top TSX REITs that long-term investors should consider.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Inflation worries are real. And while real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great long-term investments, it’s clear there’s some trepidation about owning top TSX REITs in this environment.

REITs are vehicles investors use to gain exposure to real estate, without the headaches of owning physical property. All the property management, water leaks, and bad tenants are the problem of the trust. However, investors receive rather steady income from these stocks, often set at a prescribed percentage of net income.

Thus, for long-term income investors, REITs are a great way to generate significant and (mostly) stable dividend income over time. Barring some sort of catastrophic event (what concerns investors now), these bond-like proxies act as they should. As a substitute for bonds, many institutional investors have flocked to REITs as “alternative investments,” though these stocks are publicly traded.

With hundreds of options out there, it may be hard for investors to narrow down the REITs worth buying. That said, here’s why I think Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.U) are worth a look.      

Top TSX REITs: Granite REIT 

Granite is a Canada-based REIT that owns, manages, acquires, and develops warehouse, logistics, and industrial properties in Europe and North America. This REIT owns 137 investment properties that represent a leasable area of around 57.3 million square feet. That’s a lot for those with no idea how to visualize those numbers.

Recently, Granite released its Q1 numbers, which were very solid. The trust announced as part of its earnings release that it has completed the acquisition of two income-producing properties, and one property under development, at a combined purchase price of roughly $193.6 million. This sort of development growth is why many investors like Granite REIT, with the hope this trust will continue to increase its distributions over time.

Granite’s net operating income came in at $91.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 in comparison to $81.5 million in the previous year period — that’s a hike of $9.7 million, primarily due to net acquisition activity starting in Q1 2021. Should this REIT continue along its path, investors have a lot to like about future dividend growth.

Dream Industrial REIT

As of the end of Q1, Dream manages, operates, and owns a portfolio of 244 industrial assets (358 buildings) that comprises around 44.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Europe, the U.S., and Canada. Again, in terms of size, Dream is no slouch, particularly in the industrial real estate market.

I like industrial real estate for many reasons. However, perhaps the most pertinent reason is that the warehouses and distribution centres Dream owns are utilized mainly by blue-chip clients tied to high-growth industries. As the economy moves more toward an e-commerce focused supply chain, REITs such as Dream Industrial should get more attention.

Like Granite, Dream’s net income growth was impressive. In fact, Dream blew most of its competitors out of the water, posting net income growth of approximately 365% year over year this past quarter. Much of this is due to fair-value adjustments to the company’s properties. However, such an increase indicates just how undervalued the company’s assets were to begin with.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are two dividend stocks to buy and never sell.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash: Earn $431/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income With 1 Energy Stock

| Sneha Nahata

By investing TFSA cash in this energy stock, investors can make $431 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Robin Brown

Looking for elevated dividend income from the TSX stock correction? Here are three relatively safe stocks with high dividend yields!

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top REIT to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a substantial margin, but there might be a way to benefit from the…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks with great dividends look cheap to buy today for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividend-Growth Streaks of 10 Years or More

| Daniel Da Costa

In this highly uncertain environment, here are three of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold with confidence.

Read more »

FREIGHT TRAIN
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP): A Hidden Growth Stock to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) stock could be an excellent investment to consider for long-term investors.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: 4 Steps to Take

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Early retirement is a dream to many, but achievable to a few who are taking steps to make it happen.

Read more »