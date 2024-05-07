Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

High-dividend stocks thar are part of the S&P 500 index, such as Altria and AT&T, might seem attractive to income investors in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

You can earn money from the stock market via capital gains and dividends. Typically, investors aim to buy stocks that offer a high dividend yield, which is not a good strategy. It’s crucial to consider other business factors, such as a company’s debt, payout ratio, and the potential for cash flow growth, among others.

I’ll discuss the three highest-paying dividend stocks part of the S&P 500 index to see if they are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Altria Group stock

Valued at US$75 billion by market cap, Altria Group (NYSE:MO) stock has returned more than 100,000% to shareholders since 1990, easily outpacing the S&P 500. However, in the last 10 years, Altria Group has trailed the broader market by a wide margin, rising “just” 102% after adjusting for dividends. Comparatively, the S&P 500 index has more than tripled investor returns in this period.

The pullback has raised Altria’s dividend yield to more than 9%, given it pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$3.92 per share. It generates around $9 billion in free cash flow and pays dividends amounting to US$6.75 billion, indicating a payout ratio of 75%, which is sustainable.

Priced at 8.3 times trailing cash flow, Altria stock is quite cheap, as investors are concerned over the company’s shrinking sales due to lower tobacco use among the younger population.

Devon Energy stock

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is an energy company valued at US$32 billion by market cap that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.8%. However, investors should note that Devon pays shareholders a base dividend and a special dividend tied to its cash flows.

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer, and the majority of its production is from the Delaware Basin. Amid a challenging macro environment and volatile oil prices, Devon Energy plans to invest in improving well productivity across its portfolio of quality assets, which should positively impact profit margins.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Devon Energy generated US$623 million in free cash flows and historically, the management has distributed 70% of free cash flow to shareholders. In Q1, it paid dividends worth US$224 million and deployed US$205 million towards share buybacks.

AT&T stock

The final S&P 500 dividend stock on my list is AT&T (NYSE:T), which pays shareholders an annual dividend of US$1.11 per share, indicating a yield of 6.5%. In Q1 of 2024, the telecom giant reported a free cash flow of US$3.1 billion and expects to end the year with cash flows between US$17 billion and US$18 billion.

Given that AT&T’s annual dividend distribution for 2024 stands at US$8 billion, a payout ratio of less than 50% will allow AT&T enough room to service its debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

While the telecom industry is quite mature, AT&T reported 349,000 net postpaid additions in Q1, while the postpaid churn dropped to a low of 0.72%. It ended Q1 with 71.6 million postpaid phone subscribers and an average revenue per user of US$55.57 per month, up 0.9% year over year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2024, I’d Pick These

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is one of the stocks I'd buy if I could buy just three.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to generate decades of passive income? Here's a trio of stocks that can help you accomplish that goal over…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Low-Risk Stocks for Canadians

| Sneha Nahata

These low-risk Canadian stocks will likely add stability to your portfolio and have the potential to deliver decent capital gains…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are due for a major comeback, which could come this year. All while receiving a decent…

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Robin Brown

It has been a strong year for many TSX stocks. However, there are group of dividend stocks that you just…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks look cheap and now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Canadian Tire or Dollarama?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks have had a long history of growth, and continue to be in demand during market volatility. But…

Read more »