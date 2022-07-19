Home » Investing » These 2 TSX Growth Stocks Look Attractive Today

These 2 TSX Growth Stocks Look Attractive Today

Considering the growth potential, these two discounted tech stocks could be excellent investments for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Oil prices dropped below the US$100-per-barrel mark earlier this month, and the TSX followed suit. The recent-most announcement by the Bank of Canada (BoC) to raise benchmark interest rates by 100 basis points sent the S&P/TSX Composite Index down further. At writing, the Canadian benchmark index is down by a staggering 17.48% from its 52-week high.

The energy sector’s bullish performance took a hit with the U.S. Fed’s announcement to increase interest rates in the U.S. by 75 basis points. Another dip after the July 13th announcement by BoC was only natural. Investing in anything on the stock market appears risky right now, and many investors are staying away from growth stocks, despite steep discounts.

Investing in growth stocks entails a more significant degree of capital risk. However, Canadian investors who look at downturns as opportunities to purchase high-quality assets for a bargain might become more active. Investors with well-balanced portfolios and a higher risk tolerance level might seek discounted growth stocks.

Today, I will discuss two Canadian growth stocks that you could consider for this purpose.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a $5.65 billion market capitalization Canadian global payments technology company. Headquartered in Montreal, it provides digital payments processing solutions to clients across several industries.

Nuvei stock trades for $39.96 per share at writing. It is down by a staggering 77.8% from its 52-week high at current levels. Despite its decline on the TSX, Nuvei continues to post impressive financial figures.

The company’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased by over 40% in its first quarter of fiscal 2022. The growing popularity and demand for its digital payments processing solutions have added multi-year growth potential for the company.

As the company continues to expand into different markets and adds more payment methods to its portfolio, it could deliver stellar long-term returns to its investors. It could be a steal at current levels.

Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) is a $7.04 billion market capitalization Canadian tech company. The Waterloo-based firm specializes in logistics software, supply chain management, and cloud-based services for logistics companies.

Descartes Systems Group stock trades for $82.90 per share at writing. It is down by 28.09% from its 52-week high. The demand for its Software-as-a-Service solutions for the logistics industry remains high because it helps clients improve their performance and productivity, simultaneously enhancing their businesses’ security.

Despite its recent decline on the stock market, Descartes Systems stock has put up stellar financial figures. Its April-ending quarter saw its sales and revenue increase by 16.42% and 17.81%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The company’s net income grew by over 25% year over year, and it looks well positioned to deliver excellent long-term returns to its investors.

Foolish takeaway

Canada’s tech sector fell out of favour a long time ago, but it boasts some of the best performers among growth stocks during the industry’s bullish run. The bear market environment will gradually make way for bullish conditions. It might be worth your while to use it as a chance to invest in high-quality growth stocks trading for a discount.

These two Canadian growth stocks could be excellent buying opportunities for Canadians with a long investment horizon. A word of caution: Rising interest rates and persistent inflationary conditions might result in further declines in growth stocks in the next few weeks.

If you are willing to assume the risk and can tie down your capital for the long run, investing in Nuvei stock and Descartes Systems stock could be a good way to go.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends DESCARTES SYS and Descartes Systems Group.

More on Investing

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Never Sell

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help investors build a dependable stream of passive income, despite unstable market conditions.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Soared 17% or More in 30 Days

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The rallies of three growth stocks in 30 days indicate building momentum that could lead to a breakout.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Selloff: 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued gems such as Fortis and Northland Power have the potential to derive outsized gains to long-term equity investors.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Commodities Stocks That May Not Be Done Running Yet

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are two top commodities stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Investing

Corus (TSX:CJR.B): This Dividend Stock Is Dirt Cheap With a 6.7% Yield

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B) stock is appealing after earnings, as it offers nice value and a very strong dividend yield.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Millennials: there are plenty of opportunities to load up on top-quality dividend stocks. Here are two to buy and hold…

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Which Will Bounce Back Faster: Cryptos or Stocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Inflation should be tamed in 2023 when rate hikes start to work, although cryptocurrencies could take longer to recover than…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD): Worth Another Look?

| Andrew Button

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock has taken a beating this year.

Read more »