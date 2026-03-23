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2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

Here are two high-growth stock candidates for long-term investors with a high-risk tolerance.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and MDA Space (TSX:MDA) are highlighted as high-growth Canadian stocks with strong long-term catalysts and market leadership.
  • Shopify is driving AI-powered commerce and global expansion, while MDA Space is benefiting from booming satellite demand and a growing backlog tied to the space economy.
  • Both companies are rapidly increasing revenue and profitability, making them attractive (though potentially volatile) five-year investments.

Investors looking to outperform the market over the next five years should focus on companies with powerful growth engines, expanding margins, and clear long-term catalysts. 

Here are two top growth stock candidates — Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and MDA Space (TSX:MDA). While they operate in very different industries, both are positioned to benefit from transformative global trends that could drive outsized returns.

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Source: Getty Images

Shopify: Powering the future of commerce

Shopify continues to prove why it’s one of Canada’s premier growth companies. Revenue has compounded at roughly 27% annually over the past three years, with 2025 revenue reaching US$11.6 billion, up 30% year over year. More importantly, profitability has surged, with operating income climbing to US$1.9 billion — a dramatic turnaround from losses just a few years ago.

But the real story lies ahead. Shopify is aggressively integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ecosystem. Tools like Sidekick streamline merchant operations, while agentic storefronts embed products directly into AI-driven platforms. This shift toward automated, conversational commerce is already gaining traction, with AI-powered shopping activity rising sharply. For example, it recently experienced a 15-fold surge in AI-powered search orders after integrating Google AI into its platform.

International expansion is another key driver. More than 40% of incremental gross merchandise volume came from outside North America as of late 2025, and services like Markets Pro are simplifying cross-border selling in high-growth regions. At the same time, Shopify Plus is capturing larger enterprise clients, with business-to-business (B2B) gross merchandise volume surging by 96% in 2025.

Yes, the stock trades at a premium valuation. However, with strong free cash flow growth and projected earnings expansion of roughly 30% annually over the next few years, Shopify stock could quickly grow into that valuation. For long-term investors, this is a classic case of paying up for quality growth.

MDA Space: Riding the new space economy

While Shopify dominates digital commerce, MDA Space is quickly becoming a key player in the rapidly expanding space economy. Its financial performance reflects this momentum. Revenue has grown at a 37% annual pace over three years, accelerating to 51% growth in 2025 alone, reaching $1.6 billion. Profitability is also scaling, with operating income rising 48% last year to $158 million.

The company’s $4 billion backlog provides strong visibility into future revenue. Much of this demand is tied to satellite constellation programs, including the Telesat Lightspeed and Globalstar initiatives. MDA is producing these satellites using its AURORA platform, with deliveries expected to ramp up starting in late 2026.

Capacity expansion is another major catalyst. A new high-volume manufacturing facility in Quebec is set to double production capacity by 2027, positioning the company to meet surging global demand for satellites.

Despite MDA stock rising about 83% per year over the past three years, the stock still appears to have more upside. Trading around $43 per share, it offers about 26% near-term upside potential to the consensus analyst price target, making it a potential growth idea for high-risk investors.

Investor takeaway

These two companies are exposed to powerful, long-term trends that could drive their stocks higher. Shopify is at the forefront of AI-driven commerce, while MDA Space is capitalizing on the commercialization of space infrastructure. Both companies are scaling rapidly, improving profitability, and investing heavily in future growth.

For investors with a five-year horizon, Shopify and MDA Space offer a compelling mix of innovation, growth, and market leadership. While short-term volatility is inevitable, their growth catalysts make them two potential monster stocks worth holding for the long run.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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