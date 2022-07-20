Home » Investing » Got $1,000? Consider This 6.39% Dividend Stock

Got $1,000? Consider This 6.39% Dividend Stock

Inflation has reached multi-decade highs, and things are going to get tougher in the coming months. Consider investing in this high-yielding dividend stock.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Inflation has been getting hotter and hotter each passing month. The inflation rates in Canada reached an astounding 7.7% in May, marking another multi-decade high. Analysts expect June’s inflation figures to be as high as 8%. The recent increases in prices across the board have Canadians worried.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) introduced several interest rate hikes to control red-hot inflation. So far, increasing interest rates has failed to deliver tangible results.

The resilience of inflationary conditions prompted the BoC to take things up a notch and become more aggressive with its monetary policy tightening. The Canadian central bank announced an unprecedented increase in benchmark interest rates by 100 basis points, bringing the overnite rate up to 2.5%.

Following the US Fed’s 75-basis-point interest rate hike in May, economists anticipated a similar rate hike here, but the BoC announcement has surprised everyone. Canadians already struggling with the rising cost of living now have to contend with significantly diminished borrowing power.

The BoC is targeting bringing inflation down to 2%, but it seems unachievable at this point.

More hikes will come

Increasing interest rates is the only tool central banks have to keep inflation in check. However, the BoC had to maintain historically low interest rates amid the pandemic to ease the financial pressure on the population.

The influx of stimulus funds into the economy allowed inflation to run rampant. The BoC cannot go back in time to enact interest rate hikes, and Canadians will need to face the impact of higher interest rates and inflation until inflation cools down.

Decreasing interest rates would not be a practical move because inflation has more of a devastating long-term impact than slowing down economic growth. While recessionary fears are high, a prolonged contraction in economic activity is unlikely to hit in the immediate term. Canadians have no choice but to accept that inflation will persist for a while and further interest rate hikes are likely in the coming months.

Allocating your capital to lessen the impact of the current economic environment may be the best way to protect your finances right now. Dividend investing has become popular in the last few years. Today, I will discuss one dividend stock you can consider adding to your portfolio to generate passive income through shareholder dividends.

Dividend yielder Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a Canadian multinational pipeline company with a $109.1 billion market capitalization. Headquartered in Calgary, Enbridge owns and operates an extensive pipeline network responsible for transporting hydrocarbons across North America.

It also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility business and Canada’s most significant natural gas distribution company. The company plays a vital role in the region’s economy.

Higher energy prices have boosted financials for energy sector stocks, and Enbridge has benefited from the boom. Enbridge stock trades for $53.85 per share at writing and boasts a juicy 6.39% dividend yield.

Down by almost 10% from its 52-week high, its lower valuation has inflated its dividend yield. Despite the weak performance of energy stocks on the TSX, key players in the energy industry like Enbridge are well-positioned to continue delivering shareholder dividends.

Foolish takeaway

Higher energy prices are a major factor contributing to record inflation levels. Investing in income-generating assets that can provide you with high-yielding dividends could be a good way to reduce the impact of the economic crunch on your investment portfolio. Investing in Enbridge stock at current levels could help you lock in its high-yielding dividends and benefit from capital appreciation once the economy starts to recover.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for a Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another top Canadian energy stock could be in for a bounce in the second half…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Massive Rate Hike – Time to Sell Oil?

| Andrew Button

The bank of Canada is raising interest rates. Are oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) still a good value?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Nuclear Is the Future – Should You Buy Uranium?

| Andrew Button

Nuclear energy is set to expand, and Uranium stocks like Fission Uranium Corporation (TSX:FCU) could benefit.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Energy Stocks

Investing in a Falling Market Is Hard But Important

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) may be the stock to buy in a falling market for investors concerned about this volatility.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy at $13.50 a Share?

| Daniel Da Costa

Freehold stock has been falling in value recently and now offers a dividend yield above 7%. But is the stock…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock a Buy on This News?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor just announced big news. Is it time to buy the stock?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy as a Recession Approaches

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks could reverse and outperform broader markets.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Speculations about Canadian inflation data and expectations from corporate earnings season could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Read more »