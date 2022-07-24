Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why Shopify Is Worth Taking a Look at Right Now

Why Shopify Is Worth Taking a Look at Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) may be worth a look right now, despite some rather dismal performance of late.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a top e-commerce infrastructure provider, offering its customers with tools that will help them start, manage, grow and market a retail business.

This Canadian commerce tech organization began as a straightforward solution to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises in developing an e-commerce presence. But the company’s platform has constantly added more features and products, leading to a remarkable growth over the last decade.

Also, there has been quite a lot happening with this e-commerce darling that makes it worth taking a look at this moment.

Let’s discuss.

Shopify editions: New updates and features 

Shopify recently unveiled an array of updates and features for its merchants. This company released its summer ’22 edition and added over 100 new features, which include Twitter shopping, tap-to-pay on iPhone, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Termed as C2C, or Connect to Consumer, this e-commerce platform aims at helping sellers find customers and scale their businesses with the latest version of its semi-annual showcase featuring new products.

Besides the addition of direct-to-consumer functionality, C2C includes the first incursion of Shopify into the business-to-business marketplace.

Through the Twitter sales channel, it will now be possible for retailers to highlight their products on their Twitter handle directly. That will offer the millions of users of the social media organization access to the products.

This organization is also launching support for non-fungible tokens in the form of “Tokengated Commerce.” This enables merchants to provide NFT owners with exclusive access to benefits, experiences, and products.

After customers connect their cryptocurrency wallets to a Shopify e-commerce store, their non-fungible tokens become access passes to the perks. 

SHOP stock split

Shopify is the latest big organization to initiate a stock split, through which investors will receive an additional 10 shares in exchange for each one that they already own. This will be the first stock split of the company ever since it went public in May 2015.

This is a catalyst many view as a positive due to the improved cost of options for traders, as well as via retention benefits for existing employees. A stock split does not change the fundamental value of Shopify but can be viewed positively given these aforementioned factors.

Bottom line

Many investors are bullish on e-commerce over the long term. I’m certainly one of them. And despite some rather dismal performance of late, Shopify is a company that certainly is a highly leverage play on growth in this sector.

For those looking to invest for the next bull market, picking up shares of Shopify at a discount is a great way to do so. It may be hard to do so right now. However, over the very long term, such a strategy has proven to be very lucrative for investors with the ability to do so.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Twitter.

