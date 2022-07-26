Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

5 Incredibly Strong Signals That This Stock Will Rise in 2022

One tech sector growth stock has emerged from a slump and is showing incredibly strong signals that it will rise in 2022 and beyond.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Only a handful of growth stocks are showing strong signals of a faster recovery in 2022, should the economy fall into a recession. In the technology sector, Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) has risen from a slump and is now in positive territory (+2.33% year-to-date).

Based on market analysts’ forecasts, the share price could climb between 26% (average) and 55% (high) from $11.95. The predictions aren’t unrealistic when you consider five factors that could spur business growth. Also, would-be investors can realize higher returns, including the stock’s 2.68% dividend offer.

1. Resilient cybersecurity is essential

The escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks are compelling reasons for enterprises and IT professionals to strengthen their cyber resiliency. Absolute Software provides self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions that deliver resilient zero-trust security for today’s distributed workforces.

Its EVP of Product and Strategy, John Herrema, said, “We are laser-focused on delivering product innovations that help our customers close security gaps and ensure the endpoint tools they have invested in remain healthy and working effectively.”

The $609.9 million company can manage and secure data, devices, and applications with an unbreakable connection to every endpoint, on or off-network.

2. Patented technology

Management continues to work with other device manufacturers, independent software vendors, managed service providers, and resellers. Absolute’s market share is growing through its patented Persistence technology.

Also, the Application Persistence service helps monitor the health and behaviour of mission-critical security applications. Automatic repairs or the reinstallation of components don’t require human intervention.

3. Growing market share

Absolute offers the only endpoint platform in the world that is embedded in more than 500 million devices. The said platform is factory-embedded in the devices of leading manufacturers such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Dell, and Verizon, among others.

4. Record revenue growth

Absolute’s adjusted recurring revenue (ARR) is fast rising, as evidenced by solid financial results in Q3 fiscal 2022. While the company reported a net loss of US$6.5 million during the quarter, its Enterprise and Government ARR of US$202.9 million was a new record and 68% higher than in Q3 fiscal 2021.

Notably, cash from operating activities increased 142% year-over-year to US$17 million. Christy Wyatt, Absolute Software’s President and CEO, said, “The momentum we are seeing is a direct result of our integrated product strategy resonating with customers and the steady cadence of product innovation we are bringing to market.”

5. Evolving endpoint management

According to Forrester Research, endpoint management will evolve substantially over the next five years. Several catalysts will drive growth, especially within anywhere-work workforces. Because of the rapidly growing virtual workforce, many enterprises will need to modernize endpoint management quickly.

The independent research firm recognized Absolute Software’s persistent approach to self-healing in its recent Future of Endpoint Management report.  

Strongly positioned

Expect Absolute Software to be at the front and center of the evolution of endpoint management. Wyatt adds, “As more organizations adopt a robust endpoint-centric security posture in this next chapter of hybrid work, we are strongly positioned to address their top priorities and challenges with our unique self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Absolute Software Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Down 13% Today, Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now? 3 Investors Weigh In

| Motley Fool Staff

Shares of Shopify fell sharply after the company said it would lay off 10% of its workers. What should investors…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stocks such as Fortis and Docebo have the potential to derive market beating returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Before Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been hammered in 2022 and is set to unveil its next batch of earnings this…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Is Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Down 16% Today?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) dropped 16% as it faces layoffs.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Double Your Money This Earnings Season

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors should have these two high-growth tech stocks on their watch lists this earnings season.

Read more »

Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV
Tech Stocks

Netflix Stock Jumps 16% in a Month: What Investors Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock are up over 16% in the last month after falling 72% since the beginning of…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Twitter vs. Tesla Lawsuit Update: Will Elon Musk Lose?

| Adam Othman

The acquisition feud between two tech giants across the border might make one or both stocks quite attractively discounted for…

Read more »