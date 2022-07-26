These 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The inflationary environment has been devastating for Canadians across the board. As inflation rates continue to soar to unimaginable levels, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is enacting interest rate hikes to bring it under control. The recent-most announcement by BoC saw benchmark rates rise by 100 basis points, making the interest rate a staggering 2.5%.

The idea behind increasing interest rates is to reduce borrowing power, slow economic activity, and bring down the cost of goods. However, higher borrowing costs dampen profitability for growth stocks, which require higher capital to fund growth initiatives.

The Canadian tech sector has been through a rough time since the ongoing sector-wide meltdown started. Growth stocks, particularly tech stocks, have seen valuations decline to significantly lower levels.

The selloff has led to a reasonable correction for many overvalued tech stocks. However, not all of them have been justifiably driven down. A few tech stocks might have been oversold due to the pressure on the broader economy.

Today, I will discuss two Canadian growth stocks that have been oversold in recent months. If you are bullish on the long-term prospects of these two companies, investing in their shares at current levels could see you enjoy stellar returns.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a $756.06 million market capitalization multichannel digital health company. It is Canada’s largest owner and operator of outpatient health clinics and the largest telehealth player in the country.

It saw a significant boom in demand for its services amid the pandemic. However, it also fell victim to the tech sector meltdown, as the world moved into a post-pandemic era.

WELL Health Technologies stock trades for $3.43 per share at writing. It is down by a staggering 58.42% year to date. However, its performance has been excellent in recent months. The company recently announced its preliminary Q2 performance for fiscal 2022.

It projects revenue to exceed $130 million. It witnessed a 50% year-over-year growth in omnichannel patient visits, and its U.S.-focused virtual patient services are driving strong growth for its financials.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew to $23 million in the quarter and generated $15 million in free cash flow. WELL Health’s aggressive expansion strategy could further improve its financial performance in the coming months. The selloff could be an excellent opportunity for growth-seeking investors to add its shares to their investment portfolios.

Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is a $91.71 million market capitalization Canadian online grocery store headquartered in Montreal. Goodfood Market stock trades for $1.23 per share at writing. It is down by almost 90% from its 52-week high of $10.88 per share in August 2021.

Goodfood Market stock reported a decline in its revenue when it published its third-quarter performance results for fiscal 2022. Its revenue fell by 8.2% from its previous quarter. However, its gross margin improved by 2.2%, and its selling, general, and administrative expenses fell by 11.4%, spelling good news for the company.

Goodfood Market’s management expects to see further improvements in its operational efficiency in the coming quarters. The expansion of its on-demand delivery service to serve a wider customer base positions it well for greater profitability in the coming quarters. Its heavily discounted share prices right now could make it a highly attractive investment to consider for growth-seeking investors.

Foolish takeaway

Remembering the inflationary environment could make things more challenging for publicly traded companies across all sectors is important. BoC might need to introduce several more interest rate hikes until inflation comes under control. Investing in these two growth stocks could expose you to downside risk in the coming weeks before valuations increase.

If you are willing to assume the risk that comes with investing in growth stocks and have a long investment horizon, Goodfood Market stock and WELL Health Technologies could be excellent additions to your portfolio.