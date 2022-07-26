Home » Investing » These 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

These 2 Canadian Growth Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

These two cheap Canadian growth stocks could be excellent investments for superior long-term returns.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The inflationary environment has been devastating for Canadians across the board. As inflation rates continue to soar to unimaginable levels, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is enacting interest rate hikes to bring it under control. The recent-most announcement by BoC saw benchmark rates rise by 100 basis points, making the interest rate a staggering 2.5%.

The idea behind increasing interest rates is to reduce borrowing power, slow economic activity, and bring down the cost of goods. However, higher borrowing costs dampen profitability for growth stocks, which require higher capital to fund growth initiatives.

The Canadian tech sector has been through a rough time since the ongoing sector-wide meltdown started. Growth stocks, particularly tech stocks, have seen valuations decline to significantly lower levels.

The selloff has led to a reasonable correction for many overvalued tech stocks. However, not all of them have been justifiably driven down. A few tech stocks might have been oversold due to the pressure on the broader economy.

Today, I will discuss two Canadian growth stocks that have been oversold in recent months. If you are bullish on the long-term prospects of these two companies, investing in their shares at current levels could see you enjoy stellar returns.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a $756.06 million market capitalization multichannel digital health company. It is Canada’s largest owner and operator of outpatient health clinics and the largest telehealth player in the country.

It saw a significant boom in demand for its services amid the pandemic. However, it also fell victim to the tech sector meltdown, as the world moved into a post-pandemic era.

WELL Health Technologies stock trades for $3.43 per share at writing. It is down by a staggering 58.42% year to date. However, its performance has been excellent in recent months. The company recently announced its preliminary Q2 performance for fiscal 2022.

It projects revenue to exceed $130 million. It witnessed a 50% year-over-year growth in omnichannel patient visits, and its U.S.-focused virtual patient services are driving strong growth for its financials.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew to $23 million in the quarter and generated $15 million in free cash flow. WELL Health’s aggressive expansion strategy could further improve its financial performance in the coming months. The selloff could be an excellent opportunity for growth-seeking investors to add its shares to their investment portfolios.

Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is a $91.71 million market capitalization Canadian online grocery store headquartered in Montreal. Goodfood Market stock trades for $1.23 per share at writing. It is down by almost 90% from its 52-week high of $10.88 per share in August 2021.

Goodfood Market stock reported a decline in its revenue when it published its third-quarter performance results for fiscal 2022. Its revenue fell by 8.2% from its previous quarter. However, its gross margin improved by 2.2%, and its selling, general, and administrative expenses fell by 11.4%, spelling good news for the company.

Goodfood Market’s management expects to see further improvements in its operational efficiency in the coming quarters. The expansion of its on-demand delivery service to serve a wider customer base positions it well for greater profitability in the coming quarters. Its heavily discounted share prices right now could make it a highly attractive investment to consider for growth-seeking investors.

Foolish takeaway

Remembering the inflationary environment could make things more challenging for publicly traded companies across all sectors is important. BoC might need to introduce several more interest rate hikes until inflation comes under control. Investing in these two growth stocks could expose you to downside risk in the coming weeks before valuations increase.

If you are willing to assume the risk that comes with investing in growth stocks and have a long investment horizon, Goodfood Market stock and WELL Health Technologies could be excellent additions to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Investing

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Got $6,000? Here’s How You Can Power Your TFSA Portfolio in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $6,000 just sitting around doing nothing, get buying right now! These two stocks are perfect for security…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

These 2 TSX Stocks Trade for Excellent Deals Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two industry leaders on the TSX look attractively priced right now for value-seeking investors.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

RRSP Growth: 1 Oversold TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock looks cheap right now and offers an attractive dividend yield for RRSP investors.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Before Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been hammered in 2022 and is set to unveil its next batch of earnings this…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks for Any TFSA to Create $250K in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renewable energy stocks offer you the best chance at making $250,000 in just a decade for your TFSA, and these…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy in the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Kay Ng

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock is a rare opportunity in this market selloff. It offers both a nice yield and high-growth potential.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and cheaper valuation, I expect these two value stocks to outperform over the next five…

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Investing

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX stocks right now!

Read more »