Home » Investing » Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Put the Strong U.S. Dollar to Work!

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Put the Strong U.S. Dollar to Work!

TSX stocks like the Canadian National Railway offer considerable exposure to the strong U.S. dollar.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re looking for passive income, it pays to invest in dividend stocks. Dividend stocks pay a portion of a company’s profit to investors, similar to how savings accounts pay interest. They tend to deliver steady and reliable cash flows, which makes them popular with investors who are looking for income rather than maximum returns.

Beyond that, there are some specific reasons to get interested in Canadian dividend stocks. Many Canadian companies do business in the United States, and generate their dividends from U.S. sales. The U.S. dollar is very strong this year, which makes this source income desirable. U.S. stocks provide U.S. sourced income too, but they get taxed higher than Canadian stocks. Let’s explore three dividend stocks that earn part of their income in the U.S.–and pass it on to shareholders!

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a Canadian rail shipping company that does business in the U.S. and Canada. It makes money by shipping things like oil, grain, wood, and cars.

Rail is the cheapest way to transport big items across long distances. Rail cars are massive, and they can ship more items than trucks can, in a shorter amount of time. They’re also less fuel-hungry than airplanes. When you look at the cost savings associated with shipping by rail, it becomes evident that rail shipping is an industry that’s not going anywhere, any time soon.

CN Railway is unique among Canadian railways in the amount of business it does in the United States. One of its lines stretches all the way to New Orleans, on which it ships billions of dollars worth of goods per year.

This year, CN Railway has had some issues. Its revenue grew 5% in the most recent quarter, but costs increased even more. As a result, its profit fell. However, with a three-coast network that ships goods all over the continent, as long as the economy grows, CN should grow with it.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a Canadian bank that makes about 36% of its profit in the United States. Many Canadian banks have U.S. operations, but TD’s are by far the largest as a percentage of income. And, that U.S. exposure is set to increase. TD is currently working on buying out First Horizon, a medium-sized bank in the South Eastern United States. When the deal closes, TD will be the 6th largest bank in the U.S., and will gain $89 billion worth of assets.

TD is already a great bank that achieved positive earnings growth in the most recent quarter when most banks didn’t. First Horizon could take things to the next level.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is another Canadian bank with U.S. operations. Its branches are common throughout the Midwestern United States. BMO is well known for its commercial banking operations, and won an award for commercial banking from World Finance Magazine.

Right now, BMO doesn’t earn as much of its income from the U.S. as TD does. However, that could change. BMO is currently working on buying Bank of the West, a major California bank chain. Bank of the West is even bigger than First Horizon, and could make BMO a major player in U.S. financial services. With that in mind, this stock could be a great way to take advantage of a strong U.S. dollar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Canadian National Railway and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

1 Cheap TSX Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Retirement investors can buy great dividend stocks at cheap prices right now for TFSA portfolios focused on passive income and…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

TFSA Pension: 1 Top Canadian Dividend Stock Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income and total returns can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Unlock Your TFSA and Turn $81,500 Into $318K by 2032

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a deal from a TSX stock that could grow your investment into six digits, this is…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retire as a Millionaire by Investing Just $300/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-quality stocks can make you a millionaire in the long run.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Now’s the Time to Buy the Best Bank for Your Buck!

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal stock is a dividend aristocrat that's becoming too cheap to ignore for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Bank Stocks

Need $500 Right Now? Buy This Value Stock That’s Down 14%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This value stock is one of the best in the market, with almost 200 years of history behind it, stellar…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

55% of Surveyed Canadians Are Worried About Retirement Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

More than half of Canadians are worried about their retirement security and fear a crisis due to rising interest rates…

Read more »