Home » Investing » Retirement Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stars to Buy in August

Retirement Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Dividend Stars to Buy in August

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Market corrections are tough to endure, but TFSA and RRSP investors can finally buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for self-directed retirement portfolios.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is Canada’s largest financial institution with a current market capitalization of $172 billion. According to the company, it is among the top 10 banks in the world based on this metric.

Royal Bank is a profit machine. The company generated $16.1 billion in earnings in fiscal 2021. That’s more than $1.34 billion per month!

Based on the results for the first six months of fiscal 2022, Royal Bank is on track to comfortably top that amount this year. Net income rose 6% in Q1 and Q2 to $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. Return on equity (ROE) in Q2 came in at a strong 18.4%. Royal Bank also finished the second quarter with a common equity tier-one (CET1) capital ratio of 13.2%. This is a measure of the bank’s cash position and therefore its ability to ride out a crisis. The Canadian banks are currently required to have CET1 ratio of 10.5%, so Royal Bank is sitting on significant excess cash.

The bank is using the war chest of funds to buy back stock, make acquisitions, and pay investors higher dividends. At the end of March, Royal Bank announced its $2.6 billion purchase of a wealth management firm in the United Kingdom. The deal will make Royal Bank one of the top three wealth managers in the U.K. and Ireland.

Royal Bank raised the dividend by 11% near the end of last year when the government ended the pandemic ban on bank dividend increases. The board hiked the payout by another 7% when Royal Bank reported the Q2 2022 results. Assuming the revenue and profit trend continues through the end of the year, investors should get another generous raise for 2023.

Royal Bank trades near $122 per share at the time of writing. The drop from the 2022 high above $149 looks overdone given the strong start to the year and the management team’s confidence in boosting the dividend twice in six months. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can pick up a 4.2% dividend yield.

Suncor

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) trades for close to $41 per share at the time of writing and offers a 4.5% dividend yield. The stock was as high as $53 in June, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Suncor shares retest that level by the end of the year.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is down from US$120 per barrel to below US$100 and has bounced around the US$95-US$105 range for several weeks. This trend could continue through the next 12 months, as recession fears bump up against tight supplies caused by a lack of investment in new production and planned sanctions against Russia. The market might also be underestimating the potential surge in fuel demand that could occur in the fall, as commuters start heading back to offices, and airlines ramp up capacity after the bottlenecks of the summer season are fixed.

Suncor’s Q2 2022 earnings are scheduled to come out on August 3. The production, refining, and retail businesses could all surprise to the upside, triggering a new tailwind for the stock.

Suncor doubled the dividend late last year and increased the payout by another 12% when the company released the Q1 2022 results. Suncor is also buying back up to 10% of the outstanding stock under the current share-repurchase plan.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks to buy now

Royal Bank and Suncor pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP portfolio, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Royal Bank and Suncor.

More on Dividend Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Kay Ng

These bargain TSX stocks offer strong price-appreciation potential over the next five years while paying out awesome dividend income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Dependable Passive Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

In today’s uncertain economy, I’m looking to build an additional stream of cash. Here are two dividend stocks at the…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for New Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Canadian pensioners can take advantage of the TFSA to generate tax-free income that won't put OAS pension payments at risk…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $320 Every Month

| Robin Brown

Looking to boost your TFSA passive income? Here are three cheap stocks that could earn you as much as $320…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn Tax-Free Passive Income of Over $400/Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy in 2022

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for retirees seeking reliable and growing TFSA passive income.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Monthly Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for great monthly dividend stocks to buy? Here are several options to consider that can provide a handsome income…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Puja Tayal

Now is the time to invest in tomorrow. Recession fears have created an opportunity to bag stocks you can hold…

Read more »