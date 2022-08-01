Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Oil Price Watch: Buy or Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock?

Oil Price Watch: Buy or Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock?

Investors are likely to hold or accumulate more shares of the TSX’s top-tier energy stock in Q3 2022 and beyond.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Industry experts expect oil prices to spike this week after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets with Russia on August 3rd. Some sources say increasing production is on the table, but the chances of a significant boost in supply are slim.

OPEC+ will likely maintain the previously agreed upon production quotas, despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to convince Saudi Arabia to open the taps. Meanwhile, the TSX‘s strong finish last week was due to the rebound in oil prices and strong cash flows of energy companies in Q2 2022.

The energy sector gained 2.9%, increasing its year-to-date gain to 45.47%, while 74% of TSX stocks advanced. Canadian Natural Resources had the most percentage gain (+2.38%), but Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) was among the top three heavily traded stocks.

Given Enbridge’s stability (+20.07% year-to-date) amid market turbulence, should investors accumulate more shares instead of selling? Management said it’s on track to achieve full year targets following strong operational performance and good financial results in Q2 2022.

Diversified secured growth program

In the three months ending June 30, 2022, adjusted earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) increased slightly versus Q2 2021. Cash provided by operating activities was unchanged year-over-year at $2.5 billion. The good news is that the diversified secured capital program provides visible earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in the years ahead.

Al Monaco, Enbridge’s President and CEO, said, “We’re executing on our $10 billion diversified secured growth program with almost $4 billion on track to enter service in 2022. And, we’ve added over $3.6 billion of new projects to our secured backlog.”

Apart from the expansion of the B.C. Pipeline System and extension of the Texas Eastern Transmission, Enbridge invested in the Woodfibre LNG facility. The LNG (liquefied natural gas) facility fits well with the pipeline-utility commercial model and should generate attractive returns.  

For 2022, the total newly sanctioned growth projects are worth $4.5 billion. According to management, these commercially secured investments demonstrate the value of its continental natural gas transmission system’s connectivity and cost competitiveness.         

In good shape

Monaco adds that Enbridge is in good shape, particularly with regards to achieving its three-year, 5% to 7% DCF per share compound annual growth rate (CAGR) target from 2021 through 2024. Because of the strong balance sheet, the $116.53 billion energy infrastructure company expects to exit 2022 at the low end of its leverage range.

Management will continue to be disciplined regarding capital allocation by optimally deploying growing free cash flow. The company has initiated share buybacks and will return capital to shareholders via steadily growing dividends. Note that Enbridge has raised its dividends for 26 consecutive years.

If you invest today, the blue-chip stock trades at $57.51 per share and pays a generous 5.98% dividend. In 46.6 years, the total return is 57,416.79% (14.61% CAGR).

Designed to be resilient

Vern Yu, CFO of Enbridge, said the low-risk business model was designed to be resilient through all market cycles. He adds that the business is built on serving demand-pull markets with strong long-term contracts. Moreover, the contracts provide commercial protections against rising inflation and financial flexibility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG): Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) is on a roll. Should you buy CPG stock now?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Jumped 18% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

While broader markets have lost 8%, some energy stocks have doubled this year.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Popular Stock You Own?

| Puja Tayal

Do you own a popular stock trading at its high while the overall market is in a downturn? Here’s what…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Is it Time to Sell?

| Adam Othman

Suncor (TSX:SU) is off its latest all-time high. Here’s a look at why and whether it would be a good…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Allocate More Free Cash Flow to Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-growth stock that promises to allocate more free cash flow to shareholders should be a top investment prospect in…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Stock Seems Ready to Break Out

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely see a solid bounce back on superior Q2 performance.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Increase Their Dividends Soon

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian energy stocks are some of the best to buy now, and each offers investors incredible dividend…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks You Can Hold Even if Oil Prices Plunge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Recession fears loom. Crude oil continues to drop. But are all energy stocks a bad investment in today's environment? It…

Read more »