Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 20% or More: Top Hypergrowth Stocks for 2022

20% or More: Top Hypergrowth Stocks for 2022

Hypergrowth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) should be on your watch list.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Economic growth has slowed down this year. In fact, we face a global recession, which could cause some companies to fail and others to cut back. In this environment, a hypergrowth stock that continues to expand could be the key to outperformance. 

Here are three hyper-growth stocks that could be expanding at an annual rate of 20% or above, despite the recession.

Hypergrowth stock #1

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is still considered a “pandemic stock.” But I believe that label has made investors miss an opportunity here. WELL Health’s healthcare data and virtual medical services were boosted by the pandemic. But the growth continues in 2022, as WELL Health expands its footprint in the U.S. and adds new acquisitions. 

The company achieved record-high revenues in May this year. Total revenue for the month was up 40% over the previous year. Meanwhile, the U.S.-focused virtual patient services businesses surged 150% year over year in the most recent quarter. 

The company also swung to a profit and generated $15 million in free cash flow for the first time ever. In 2022, it hopes to push annualized revenue to $525 million. Meanwhile, the company is worth just $737 million. That makes it an undervalued and overlooked hyper-growth stock. Keep an eye on it. 

Hypergrowth stock #2

Logistics software giant Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) benefits from the efforts to solve the supply chain crisis. Enterprise clients across the world need Kinaxis’s software tools to get products to customers faster. They also need these tools to reduce costs and boost efficiency, as inflation takes a bite out of corporate margins. 

These investments helped Kinaxis expand total revenue by 70% in the first quarter of this year. Software-as-a-Service revenue was up 22% over the same period. Gross margins improved, and the company swung from a $0.06 loss in Q1 2021 to a $0.44 profit in the first quarter of 2022. 

I expect Kinaxis to see consistent and steady growth in the years ahead. Meanwhile, the tech stock is beaten down. It’s trading 35% below its all-time high from last year. Expect a swift recovery in this stock. 

Hypergrowth stock #3

Fashion brand Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is seeing a growth spurt driven by revenge spending, online sales, and international expansion. Clothes and accessories are in high demand, as lockdowns ended and people returned to work this year. Meanwhile, Aritizia has been adding new stores in the U.S. which has added tremendous value to its top line. 

In the first quarter of this year, net revenue was up 65.2% to $407.9 million while net income increased by 85.8% to $33.3 million. E-commerce now contributes 29% of revenue, but that number is rapidly expanding and adding much more value to the company. 

Investors haven’t noticed, which is why the stock is trading at a bargain. It’s down 35% this year and is trading at just 26 times trailing earnings per share. If the company can sustain margins, e-commerce growth, and international expansion in 2022, it could be one of the best growth stocks to hold. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends ARITZIA INC and KINAXIS INC.

More on Tech Stocks

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Tech Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for tech stocks that could carry your portfolio over the next decade? Check out this beaten-down stock!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Why Has Constellation Software Stock Surged 14% in the Last 2 Weeks?

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock has surged 14% in the last two weeks after falling 20%. What is driving this growth?

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top growth stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

2 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Kay Ng

Top growing stocks can drive strong price appreciation, which is favourably taxed income when you realize the gains.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Jed Lloren

Have you been buying the dip? Don’t miss out on a great opportunity!

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 3 Years, Can They Do It Again?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even amid an economic downturn, these three TSX stocks have doubled in the past three years. But can they do…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy These 3 Popular Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

The stock market has started to bounce back. Should you buy these three popular growth stocks?

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

1 Battered Tech Stock to Buy Before a Market Rebound

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) stock appears way too cheap to ignore following its epic decline.

Read more »