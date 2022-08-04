Home » Cryptocurrency » Time to Bottom Fish These 2 Beaten-Down Cryptocurrencies

Time to Bottom Fish These 2 Beaten-Down Cryptocurrencies

Here’s why Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) are two top cryptocurrencies to consider in this beaten-down market.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Bottom fishing basically refers to investing in assets that have plunged in value due to extrinsic or intrinsic factors. Sometimes, quality assets can get devalued to a degree that doesn’t make sense. However, many times, these beaten-down assets, cryptocurrencies or otherwise, are bull traps that could prove dangerous.

Thus, sifting through the rubble for gems isn’t always fruitful. That said, this broad-based crypto selloff does provide what appears to be some intriguing opportunities. Those taking a long-term view of crypto as an asset class with disruptive value may want to consider bottom fishing these two cryptocurrencies.

Top cryptocurrencies: Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is best known for being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. However, perhaps most notably, Ethereum is actually the largest smart contract platform in the digital assets space.

This fact combined with a surge in options activity (Ethereum recently become the most-traded token in this regard as well), has made Ethereum a go-to pick for investors looking for leverage to a potential rebound in the crypto market.

Since hitting a low of less than $900 per token, Ethereum has rebounded to more than $1,600 per token, at the time of writing. Thus, perhaps many of the bottom fishers have already fished out much of the value to be had here.

However, given the upcoming merge, there’s a tremendous amount of momentum behind Ethereum. This is a token that, should macro conditions allow, could run into the end of the year. Accordingly, Ethereum ought to be on every investor’s watch list right now.

Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is among the more interesting crypto projects many experts believe has long-term upside potential. However, like Ethereum (and most tokens for that matter), Cardano has been hit very hard by the recent market turbulence. From its all-time high of $3.10 per token, Cardano has traded as low as $0.40 during this recent bear market.

Now, Cardano is surprisingly still trading near its 52-week lows. At around $0.50 per token, those taking a long-term view that Cardano could benefit from growth in the smart contract/DeFi space may want to consider a bet on this token. That’s partly due to the fact that Cardano has gained significant market share in this space due to lower transaction fees and higher throughput than Ethereum (the gold standard in this space).

Like Ethereum, Cardano is also in the midst of a big upgrade. This network’s ongoing Vasil hard fork aims to improve performance for the Cardano network and invites more developer interest in this blockchain. Thus far, it appears developers are jumping aboard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Cryptos That Could Benefit From Ethereum’s Merge More Than Ethereum

| Chris MacDonald

Following the upcoming Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) merge, these two tokens could actually see more beneficial buying on the horizon.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies You Should Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the top cryptocurrencies long-term investors should buy right now.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Meltdown – Have we Seen the Bottom?

| Andrew Button

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have bounced back from their crash. Are they buys?

Read more »

thinking
Cryptocurrency

Can STEPN (CRYPTO:GMT) Regain its Former Glory?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for innovation in the crypto space may want to take a look at STEPN (CRYPTO:GMT), a unique project…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Investors: What to Do After Bitcoin’s Plunge

| Joey Frenette

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and the broader crypto basket are under pressure, but should investors bet on a rebound in 2022 or…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Revival: Is the Crypto Winter Over?

| Adam Othman

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) prices have been creeping up again in the past few days, but that might not necessarily mean that…

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Will the Crypto Market Rally Into the End of the Year or Finish Lower?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a key token to watch for investors betting on a sustained market rally in the…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Where Is Ethereum Headed as We Approach the Merge?

| Chris MacDonald

As Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) approaches its much-anticipated merge, is this top cryptocurrency worth a buy in this market?

Read more »