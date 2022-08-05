Home » Investing » TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $20,000 into $580,000 for Retirement

TFSA Wealth: How to Turn $20,000 into $580,000 for Retirement

Here’s how top TSX dividend stocks and the power of compounding can make TFSA investors quite rich.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian savers are using their TFSA to generate tax-free dividends and capital gains inside self-directed retirement portfolios. One popular investing strategy for building wealth involves buying top TSX dividend stocks and using the distribution to acquire new shares. This sets off a powerful compounding process that can turn small initial investments into substantial savings over time. Here are two companies to consider for your dividend reinvestment strategy.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) (NYSE:FTS) owns $60 billion in utility assets in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The operations include power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution businesses. Fortis get 99% of its revenue from regulated assets. This means cash flow is generally predictable and reliable in most economic situations.

Fortis has a great track record of dividend growth supported by rising earnings. The company expands through strategic acquisitions and makes internal investments on new projects. Fortis is in the middle of a $20 billion capital program that will increase the rate base from roughly $30 billion to more than $40 billion by the end of 2026. Management expects to raise the dividend by an average rate of 6% per year through at least 2025 as a result of the anticipated growth in cash flow.

Fortis hiked the payout in each of the past 48 years. This has helped long-term investors generate great total returns in their portfolios. A $10,000 investment in Fortis stock 25 years ago would be worth close to $180,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Fortis has an attractive dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that provides a 2% discount on shares purchased using the dividend.

Canadian National Railway

CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is unique in the North American rail industry. The company is the only operator with tracks that connect to ports on three coasts. This gives CN a competitive advantage when bidding on transport contracts with domestic and international clients.

CN generated strong Q2 2022 results despite the ongoing global supply chain challenges, rising fuel costs, and tight labour markets. The company reported revenue of $3.4 billion in the quarter, up $746 million, or 21% compared to the same period last year. Operating income hit a record $1.8 billion, representing a 28% increase over Q2 2021. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 32% to $1.92.

For the first six months of 2022 free cash flow came in at $1.6 billion, up from $1.3 billion last year. CN confirmed its 2022 financial guidance of adjusted diluted EPS growth of 15-20% and free cash flow of $3.7-$4.0 billion.

The board raised the dividend by 19% for 2022. Another generous payout is likely on the way for 2023. CN is one of the best dividend-growth stocks in the TSX Index over the past two decades with a compound annual dividend growth rate of roughly 15% since the mid 1990s when CN began trading as a public company.

Long-term investors have done well with CN stock. A $10,000 investment in the shares 25 years ago would be worth more than $400,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for a TFSA retirement portfolio

Fortis and CN are good examples of top TSX dividend stocks to buy for a retirement fund. There is no guarantee that future returns will be the same, but the companies still look attractive right now for a self-directed TFSA.

The strategy of buying top dividend stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares is a proven one to build retirement wealth and the TSX is home to many great stocks that now trade at discounted prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Fortis and Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at cheap prices for investors seeking passive income and attractive total returns.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices and secure above-average yields.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks That Might Be in for a Rough Ride

| Adam Othman

The housing market in the country is going through a rough correction phase, and its consequences will be experienced by…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Need $5,000? Get it Today From This Canadian Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock offers stability through its investments, and consistent growth even in a market downturn. And yet, it's an…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

2 Housing Markets in Canada Where Prices Are Being Slashed

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The aggressive rate-hike campaign by the Bank of Canada is starting to impact on housing markets, as evidenced by declining…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Cheap Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stock are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking high-yield passive income.

Read more »