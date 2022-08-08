Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Should You Buy TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now?

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now?

TD (TSX:TD) stock looks cheap after the big pullback in recent months. Is this the best time to buy TD shares?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The 2022 market pullback has hit TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) particularly hard after the massive rally the shares enjoyed off the pandemic low. Investors who missed the surge in 2021 and watched the drop this year are wondering if TD stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed RRSP.

TD Bank overview

TD is Canada’s second-largest bank with a current market capitalization of roughly $150 billion. The stock trades near $83.50 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high around $109. At first glance, the dip doesn’t make sense. TD’s results for the first six month of fiscal 2022 came in better than last year. The bank delivered adjusted net income of $7.55 billion compared to $7.16 billion in the first half of 2021.

What’s going on?

The steep drop in recent months occurred amid rising concerns about the future revenue and profit growth at all the Canadian banks.

Investors worry that a recession is on the way. High inflation is forcing households to allocate more cash to essentials like food, gasoline, and utilities. This means discretionary spending is expected to slow down, and some people will have to tap savings to cover living expenses. Businesses could be forced to reduce staff, putting even more pressure on consumer spending.

At the same time, the Bank of Canada is raising interest rates aggressively in an attempt to cool off the economy and bring down inflation. The sharp rise in borrowing costs is already hitting the housing market by making it harder for new buyers to qualify for loans. Rising rates will eventually put added pressure on existing property owners when the time comes to renew their mortgages.

Outlook

A deep and long economic contraction would be bad for the banks, but most economists predict a short and mild recession. Commodity prices are already dropping, and the jobs market remains solid. Headwinds exist, but the selloff in TD stock looks overdone.

TD built up significant excess cash during the pandemic to cover a potential wave of loan losses that never occurred thanks to substantial government aid programs put in place to help businesses and families get through the lockdowns. TD is now using the war chest of funds to make acquisitions to drive future growth.

TD is buying First Horizon, a retail bank, for US$11.3 billion in a deal that will add more than 400 branches to the existing U.S. operations located along the east coast from Maine down to Florida. First Horizon primarily operates in the southeastern states, so the deal should be a good fit. Once the acquisition closes, TD will become a top-six bank in the American market.

TD also just announced an agreement to buy U.S. investment bank Cowen for US$1.3 billion.

Dividends

The board raised the dividend by 13% in late 2021, and investors should see another generous increase for fiscal 2023. TD is one of the best dividend-growth stocks in the TSX Index over the past 25 years with a compound annual dividend-growth rate of better than 10%.

Should you buy TD stock now?

TD stock looks undervalued right now near 10.3 times trailing earnings and buying the shares on a meaningful pullback has historically proven to be a profitable decision.

The dividend offers a 4.25% yield at the current share price with good prospects for double-digit dividend growth in the coming years.

If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns, TD deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Beginners: The Top Bank Stock to Buy Before it Rockets Higher

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is making big moves in the M&A department following the recent slide in the financial scene.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Building retirement wealth is a long process, but it’s possible for $100,000 to grow to half-a-million dollars over time.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

My Favourite Bank Stock is a Top Buy in This Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is a great Canadian bank stock that's becoming far cheaper than the pack.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Bank Stocks

Own a TFSA for Better or for Worse

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a financial partner for life, and users aren’t missing out, even if they’re unable to contribute or…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

How to Prepare for Another Supersized Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Another 100-basis-point rate hike could be coming, but don't worry! Use value stocks to fight off inflation and interest rates.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Put the Strong U.S. Dollar to Work!

| Andrew Button

TSX stocks like the Canadian National Railway offer considerable exposure to the strong U.S. dollar.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

1 Cheap TSX Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Retirement investors can buy great dividend stocks at cheap prices right now for TFSA portfolios focused on passive income and…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »