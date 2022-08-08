Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $300 a Month in Tax-Free Income

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $300 a Month in Tax-Free Income

Owning dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to build a passive-income stream. Here’s how to do it completely tax free.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When it comes to building a passive-income stream, dividend stocks are one of your best bets. Fortunately, the TSX has no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. If you’re instead looking for a dependable payout, there are plenty of Dividend Aristocrats to choose from.

Once you have chosen the companies you’d like to invest in, the question becomes, where should you hold those investments? While there are a few options, if you don’t want to pay any tax on those dividends, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is where you should be investing.

Any gains or passive income generated from investments held within a TFSA are not taxed. The catch is that there is an annual contribution limit, which now totals $81,500 dating back to its introduction in 2009.

If you’ve yet to make a contribution to a TFSA, don’t worry. Unused contributions can be carried over from year to year. 

Earning $300 a month in passive income

Let’s now look at an example of how a Canadian investor can earn the equivalent of $300 a month in passive income. All it takes is a maxed-out TFSA and a couple of investments in dividend-paying companies.

Don’t get me wrong; it will take hard work to fully fund a TFSA with $81,500. But once you’ve done that, you have the ability to build a tax-free, cash-generating monster of a portfolio.

As an example, let’s assume that the entire $81,500 was invested in a dividend stock paying a yield of 4.5%. Which, I’ll add, is not that difficult to find on the TSX today. On an annual basis, that dividend would pay its shareholders about $3,650, or $305 a month.

If that sounds interesting to you, I’ve reviewed two top dividend stocks that should be on your watch list. 

Both stocks are yielding close to 5.3% right now, which would end up generating more than $350 a month for its shareholders.

Algonquin Power

At a market cap of $12 billion, Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a leading Canadian utility provider. 

I’ll admit, there are more exciting companies than this one to invest in. But, if you’re interested in owning a dependable Dividend Aristocrat, this stock is perfect for you.

As a slow-growing utility stock, volatility levels tend to remain fairly low. Case and point, shares are flat on the year while the broader market is down close to 10%.

At today’s stock price, the company’s annual dividend of $0.95 per share yields just shy of 5.3%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

For anyone looking to build a passive-income stream through dividend investing, the major Canadian banks are a great place to start. You’ll be able to find unbelievably long dividend-payout streaks as well as top yields.

At a yield of just over 5.3%, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) ranks among the highest of the Big Five. On top of that, the nearly $100 billion bank has been paying out a dividend for close to 200 consecutive years.

This is another unexciting company to own but a perfect one if passive income and stability are what you’re looking for.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great defensive dividend stock that doesn't get the respect it deserves.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in August 2022 and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) stock is one of many quality dividend plays that could face most upside if a recession never…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

BCE (TSX:BCE): An Impressive 5.75% Yielder

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top 5G stock deserves top billing in a stock portfolio because of its Dividend Aristocrat status and impressive 5.75%…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Real estate stocks, especially REITs, offer some distinct advantages over other types of stocks, making them must-have additions to most…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with monthly dividends now trade at cheap prices for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Create Free Passive Income and Turn it Into Thousands With 1 TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can't afford to invest, you can certainly create passive income another way and use that to invest in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Investors: 2 ETFs That Pay Monthly Income With High Yields

| Tony Dong

Dividend ETFs often pay out monthly distributions compared to dividend stocks.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Kay Ng

Stocks tend to go up in the long run. Therefore, buying a basket of diversified stocks on dips should lead…

Read more »