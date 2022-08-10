Home » Investing » 1st-Time Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian ETFs to Buy for Financial Freedom 

1st-Time Investors: 2 Cheap Canadian ETFs to Buy for Financial Freedom 

Investing for the first time but don’t know where to start? Here are two cheap Canadian ETFs that can grow your money and give income.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Congratulations! You have taken the right step in your journey to financial freedom by investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Many people get confused between financial independence and financial freedom. Financial independence is when you have enough money to maintain your current lifestyle and emergency. But financial freedom is when you have enough money to live your dreams. For that, you need to put your money to work.

The first step to financial freedom 

You should start investing as early as possible. It is the time in the market that helps you generate wealth. You can’t grow wealthy by saving in bank deposits. It can barely make you beat inflation. Wealth creation means you have greater purchasing power in the future after factoring in inflation.

As a first-time investor, choosing an individual stock can be challenging. You can start by making monthly investments in sector ETFs on which you are bullish. Here are two ETFs to support your journey to financial freedom. 

  • BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB)
  • iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT)

The bank ETF

The banking industry has facilitated the growth of the economy and trade for a long time. Over the years, the industry evolved with the financial needs of individuals and businesses. Canada’s Big Six banks have gone through the transition and have become what they are today. If you individually invest in each of the six bank stocks, it will cost you above $500. But the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF can give you exposure to all six big banks for less than $36 a unit. 

The ETF moves in tandem with the banking sector, which pays regular dividends. It divides its assets under management (AUM) equally between the six banks, collects dividends these stocks give and distributes them to its unitholders. The ETF is in a long-term growth trend, generating a five-year average annual return of 9.46%. 

If you’d invested $10,000 five years back in this ETF, it is now $15,656. But note that it comes with an annual management expense ratio (MER) of 0.28% of the ETF value at the end of the period. This means the management expense is higher when the ETF value is high. But the ZEB ETF earns its expenses and gives a higher return than the average inflation of 2%, making it a good investment for wealth creation in the long term. 

The ETF is trading closer to its 52-week low, as bank stocks took a hit from economic weakness. Many companies and individuals have delayed their purchases amid rising inflation and expensive borrowing. The demand will rebound when inflation and interest rate hikes ease. The ETF is currently down 18% from its February high, creating an opportunity to buy the dip and book your seat in the recovery rally. I expect it to surge 13-15% during the economic recovery. 

The technology ETF 

The bank ETF is a way to secure passive income for your daily expenses. But you need stocks that can grow your money three to fourfold. For that, there is iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF. The TSX has limited tech stocks, and most of them are software companies. The XIT ETF has all tech stocks under its umbrella, with half of its holdings in Constellation Software and Shopify

Tech stocks have lower capital expenditures, which reduces entry barriers, making the market highly competitive. A recession or a bubble burst leads to industry consolidation, and only those with market share survive. 

The XIT ETF recently corrected as the tech bubble and the crypto bubble induced by the stimulus money burst. While companies like Shopify lost 75% value, the XIT ETF lost 39% value. The ETF may not regain its 2021 high, as that was the peak of a tech bubble, but it can grow when the economy recovers. It has had an average annual growth rate of 20% in the last 10 years. Even if the average growth rate halves to 10%, it can beat inflation and pay its 0.61% MER and generate wealth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The macroeconomic environment is tense but investing can be simple. Here are four stocks to buy now and book your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks for Beginners Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Stock market beginners in Canada could kickstart their investing journey by buying these two stocks right now.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks You’ll Want for the Next 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks offer Motley Fool investors double-digit growth year after year in the next half decade.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Stocks for Beginners

2 Big Bank Stocks to Own for Lifelong Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two Big Bank stocks are ideal staple holdings for newbie investors seeking a lifetime of passive income.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

3 Superb Income and Growth Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of superb income and growth stocks, but not all belong in your portfolio. Here are three…

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About Stagflation? 2 Canadian Stocks for All Market Cycles 

| Puja Tayal

Stagflation delays economic recovery. You can keep your portfolio stagflation ready with these Canadian stocks that are suitable for all…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Why BMO’s Global Infrastructure ETF Is the Only TSX Stock You Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF (TSX:ETF) is the only TSX stock you need for passive income, solid cash flow, and…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stress-Free TSX Stocks for Inflation-Worried Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors wanting safe, stress-free TSX stocks should consider these three -- not just now but forever.

Read more »