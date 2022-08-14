Home » Investing » 3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

Canadians with capital of as low as $25 can purchase three simple stocks right now and earn recurring passive income for months to come.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadians don’t need a huge capital to start investing in stocks. You just need to have the appetite to invest. Many newbie investors start small when testing the waters; then they accumulate more shares when the money is growing.

On the TSX, $25 in seed money is enough. You can buy simple stocks like Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA), Bird Construction (TSX:BDT), or Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET). All three pay dividends, but the share prices are relatively cheap compared with other renowned dividend payers. More importantly, the nature of the businesses is not hard to understand.

Thriving system sales

Pizza Pizza is a $427.63 million corporation that owns (indirectly) the rights and trademarks to Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. The revenue streams come from restaurants in the royalty pool. Interestingly, this resto stock outperforms the broader market year to date at +14.56% versus -7.55%. It trades at $13.29 per share and pays a 6.09% dividend.

The earnings results for the second quarter (Q2) 2022 are coming out this week, and they should be better than the previous results. In Q1 2022, system sales increased 13.6% versus the same quarter in 2021. Paul Goddard, chief executive officer (CEO) of Pizza Pizza, credits the strong first-quarter results to the strong value of the brands, pick-up & delivery business, increased walk-in traffic, and reopening of key non-traditional stores.

The dividend frequency of Pizza Pizza is 12 and not the usual four. Because the payouts are every month, you can include the dividends in your monthly budget. In late June 2022, management increased its monthly dividend by 3.8%.

Resilient organization

Bird Construction has underperformed so far in this year (-26.45%), although the business is doing good. In Q1 2022, the $377.47 million construction company reported revenue growth of 6.9% ($30.6 million) versus Q1 2021. Management continues to build a resilient organization and create growth opportunities through collaboration, cross-selling, and diversification.

Teri McKibbon, president and CEO of Bird Construction, said, “We delivered a solid first quarter in 2022, growing our year-over-year revenue and Backlog to new records despite early headwinds from pandemic-related personnel and supply chain challenges, as well as weather-related delays.”

The stock is far from mediocre, considering the 57.6% (16.31% compound annual growth rate) total return in 3.01 years. If you invest today ($7.03 per share), the dividend yield is an eye-popping 5.55%.

Rare tech gem

Evertz Technologies is a rare gem and a top performer in the beaten-down technology sector. It pays a hefty 5.1% dividend. Current investors are ahead with a 10.10% year-to-date gain ($11.14 per share), while the technology sector is losing by 30.52%.

The $1.07 billion company is the leader in Software Defined Video Network (SDVN) technology. In fiscal 2022 (12 month ended April 30, 2022), revenue, net earnings, and earnings from operations increased 29%, 73.2%, and 75% versus fiscal 2021.

Content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers form the customer base of Evertz Technologies. Its video and audio infrastructure solutions are widely used in the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Expect the company to thrive in a complex digital environment.

Recurring passive income

Pizza Pizza, Bird Construction, and Evertz Technologies are simple stocks, yet investors with limited capital can earn recurring passive-income streams.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer U.S. Stocks for Investors in August

| Kay Ng

Here are two undervalued U.S. stocks to diversify your investment portfolio. They both pay safe and growing dividends!

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Juggernaut That Could Grow Fast in a Recession

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock looks way too cheap to ignore, even going into an economic downturn.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are the best options for those seeking high passive income in the next few years in…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 to Invest? 1 Cheap TSX Stock to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock is finally on sale and has made some savvy buy-and-hold investors quite rich.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want Monthly Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Robin Brown

If you want monthly passive income from TSX stocks, you have to do a little digging. I've given you a…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 International ETFs to Buy for a Diversified Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Some international markets may prove more resilient against economic downturns, and exposure to them may strengthen your portfolio during crashes…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield Canadian stocks look good to buy right now for a TFSA focused on monthly passive income.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 Right Away? These 3 Passive-Income Stocks Have Got You Covered

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I could really use an extra $500 to feed my kids, who seem to be permanently hungry. Couldn't you?

Read more »