Home » Investing » 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Strong Rebound

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Strong Rebound

Three beaten-down growth stocks are buying opportunities for their impressive earnings results and inevitable rebound.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit U-turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The TSX is inching slowly towards positive territory, although seven of its 11 primary sectors remain in the red year to date. After the broad-based rally on August 12, 2012, Canada’s primary stock market is off by only 4.91% from year-end 2021.

Still, many investors continue to scout for bargain deals or beaten-down stocks with strong growth potential. Among the excellent choices are Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO), Cineplex (TSX:CGX), and Linamar (TSX:LNR). The three stocks are buying opportunities following their impressive quarterly results.

Strong revenue growth

Technology stocks are in a slump under the present environment. The sector is the second-worst performer (-34.58%) as of mid-August 2022. However, Docebo should attract more investors over other tech names from here on. The $1.53 billion provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suites reported impressive numbers for the second quarter (Q2) 2022.

Claudio Erba, Docebo’s chief executive officer (CEO) and founder, said, “Our consistent execution enabled us to deliver strong ARR (annual recurring revenue) and revenue growth with positive free cash flow in the face of a macro-economic environment that saw enterprise sales cycles stretch as the June quarter came to a close.”

In the three months ended June 30, 2022, total revenue and gross profit margin increased 36.3% and 36.5% versus Q2 2021. Net income reached US$2.1 billion compared to the US$7.19 net loss in the same quarter last year. At the quarter’s end, customer count is 3,106, or a 400% increase from a year ago.  

Docebo trades at $46.60 (-45.09% year to date). Market analysts covering the tech stock recommend a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $80.28 (+72%).   

Positive net income

The business of Cineplex suffered tremendously in 2020 due to the breakout of coronavirus and the ensuing lockdown measures. However, the $731.83 million entertainment and media company just reported its strongest results since the pandemic began.

In Q2 2022, total revenues soared 439% to $349.9 million versus Q2 2021. Theatre attendance was 11.1 million (+866%) compared to 1.1 million from a year ago. More importantly, Cineplex had a positive net income of $1.3 million against the $103.7 million net loss in the same quarter last year.

Ellis Jacob, Cineplex’s president and CEO, expressed confidence in the recovery of the business moving forward. Based on market analysts’ price forecast, the current share price of $11.20 could appreciate by 46% to $16 in 12 months.

Overcoming a tough environment

Linamar deserves consideration due to the significant improvement in its core business segments (Industrial and Mobility). This $4.22 billion advanced manufacturing company creates and provide solutions that power vehicles, motion, and work.

The 2.2% increase in net earnings in Q2 2022 to $109.3 million versus Q2 2022 was impressive given the tough cost environment. Linamar’s executive chairman and CEO Linda Hasenfratz said, “Q2 was a strong quarter thanks to markets improving in all of our businesses, market share growing and some relief starting to flow on customer pricing related to higher costs.”

The industrial stock currently trades at $64.69 per share (-13.02% year to date) and pays a 1.24% dividend. Market analysts see a return potential of 24% (average) in one year.

Rising from the slump

Growth stocks slumped this year because of rising interest rates and runaway inflation. However, the businesses of the three companies in focus are starting to normalize.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC., Docebo Inc., and LINAMAR CORP.

More on Investing

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy King (and its Fast-Growing Dividend) Is Too Cheap to Ignore!

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) stock has been rewarding shareholders with huge dividend hikes of late, and they may not slow…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Investing

Should You Buy Enthusiast Gaming (TSX:EGLX) Stock After Earnings?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:EGLX) stock has struggled in 2022, but the company has delivered solid earnings so far.

Read more »

data analyze research
Valie

Canadian Value Investors: 2 Top U.S. Stocks to Buy in August

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Top U.S. stocks like Target and ConocoPhillips are offering investors a chance to buy top stocks at very attractive valuations.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks May Start a 2nd Rally in October

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) could rally in the second half of the year.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling precious metals prices could pressure TSX mining shares today, as investors closely watch the latest inflation data.

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Investing

4 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and three other growth stocks are up over 20% on the TSX today, so should you buy?

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two TSX stocks aren’t as popular as other names, but they are smart buys right now because both are…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

ETFs are a smart way for new investors to easily buy U.S. stocks.

Read more »