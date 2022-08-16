Home » Investing » Passive Income: Dividends and Deep Value Together in This 1 TSX Stock

Passive Income: Dividends and Deep Value Together in This 1 TSX Stock

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a telecom underdog that could prove disruptive over the next few years, as it looks to invest and raise its dividend payout.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It may seem like you’ve missed the boat after the magnificent run in broader markets. The S&P 500 has already regained half of the ground lost from its bear market selloff. Though the bears will continue to doubt the sustainability of this rally, it’s important to remember that it’s impossible to tell if a rally is for real until well after the fact.

The nature of markets makes it difficult to time bottoms and “perfect” entry points, making it an unwise idea to try to get in precisely at a moment where it’s impossible to lose money. Instead of trying to catch bottoms or time exits out of peaks, consider topping up when the risk/reward scenario is good and trimming when it’s not. Understand, though, that your moves will never be perfect, and there will always be instances where you’ll be proven wrong over the short term.

For income-seeking, long-term investors, there are better ways to make money. Look for the solid dividend payers that have swollen yields but are not in a position to reduce payouts, even as the tides go out in a 2023 recession.

Still value out there if you know where to look

Now, you’ve got to put in the homework to ensure a firm’s cash flow stream can support dividend commitments and raises over time. In many instances, it’s nothing but fear over the worst-case scenario that can cause investors to hit the “sell” button with the intention of asking questions later. Many investors may decide to get back in at a later date at much higher prices. Others may never return, as the initial scare may leave them stuck on the sidelines until the next bull market has matured.

Indeed, most of the money is made by investors willing to get their hands dirty in the midst of a bear market. When bear markets strike, the birth of a new bull market is never too far away.

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one cheap dividend stock that’s worth picking up, even if broader market valuations are a tad higher than they were a month ago.

Consider underrated telecom firm Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B).

Quebecor: A dividend underdog to buy

Quebecor is a lesser-known Canadian telecom that could become a household name in a few years, as management embarks on its most ambitious growth push yet. The Quebec-based telecom is ready to expand beyond its home turf, with the acquisition of Freedom Mobile now ready to go. In prior pieces, I’ve praised Quebecor for its exceptional stewardship and think it will be an interesting test to see if the firm can replicate its success as it looks to take a meaningful share in a pretty tame Canadian telecom scene.

Given the Big Three seem to have formed some sort of equilibrium with one another, I think Quebecor’s push to become that number-four player could prove quite disruptive to the incumbents.

Quebecor’s return on investment is 7.3% — well above the telecom industry average of around 5%. Though it could take many years’ worth of big investments to become a legitimate contender in Canada’s national wireless scene, I think the company has the right managers for the job.

Moving into new markets will not come without risk. However, given the Big Three telecoms are ripe for disruption, I’d argue there’s so much to gain, as Quebecor looks to outmuscle the behemoths in the space.

The stock trades at 11.7 times price-to-earnings (P/E), making it, by far, the cheapest (most telecom stocks boast a P/E well north of 20!) of the major telecom stocks in Canada.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Get Over $430 in Dividend Income Every Month

| Adam Othman

These two top dividend stocks could provide substantial monthly cash flows to supplement your active income.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

2 Reasons to Avoid Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An iconic Canadian retailer and Dividend Aristocrat might lose investors due to eroding profitability and higher-than-usual inventory levels.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Screaming Buys: 2 Value Stocks That Increased Their Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pair of value stocks are screaming buys following their impressive quarterly results and dividend hikes.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today and pay attractive dividends for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Don't miss these top TSX dividend stocks for a portfolio targeting passive income and total returns.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Monthly Dividend Stocks for Beginners in 2022

| Robin Brown

If you want to increase your monthly passive income stream in an easy, affordable manner, check these two top Canadian…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two TSX stocks aren’t as popular as other names, but they are smart buys right now because both are…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Demetris Afxentiou

Not all stocks with high-dividend yields are great buys. Here are three stocks to consider for your portfolio today.

Read more »