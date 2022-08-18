Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) are stocks to buy now and hold forever.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in the right set of equities can allow for individuals to fulfill short- and long-term goals. Finding stocks to buy now and hold forever sounds simple enough. Businesses with both staying power, and the ability to return capital to shareholders, are ones that generally produce that generational wealth investors are after.

However, picking the right stocks to hold onto for the long term isn’t easy. Here are two of my top picks for investors looking for a place to start.

Stocks to buy now: Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) has been among my top picks for some time. Much of this has to do with the company’s size and position in its particular market. The fifth-largest fast-food operator in the U.S., Restaurant Brands operates under four banners: Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

These businesses are highly defensive and are ones that have shown the ability to growth through difficult times. Indeed, in times of distress, many consumers choose to ditch the high-priced fine dining restaurant and go for something fast. This is a simple, yet easy to understand, thesis that has proven the test of time.

Should we be headed into a recession or not, I like Restaurant Brand’s long-term growth prospects. This company is still set to grow its footprint in Asia to a remarkable degree. And with recent results beating estimates, I think the Street is finally starting to catch on.

This company brought in $1.6 billion in revenue for the past quarter, earning $0.82 per share. Accordingly, the company has used much of its earnings to pay investors a hefty dividend yield of 3.6%. That’s the kind of business I like to own for the very long term.

Royal Bank of Canada 

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is another long-term stock to buy now and never sell. Looking at this company’s long track record of performance, investors can see what being a top-10 global bank can do in terms of earnings growth over time.

Indeed, Royal Bank’s valuation over time has generally trended higher, alongside its earnings. This bank trades at only 11 times earnings at the time of writing, despite having a dividend yield around 4%. For those looking for meaningful total returns (capital appreciation plus dividends), Royal Bank provides a very nice mix.

This is a lender with an absolutely massive footprint of over 17 million clients across 29 countries. Focused mostly on Canada and the U.S., Royal Bank has also diversified into other higher-growth regions. Additionally, this is a diversified lender, offering everything from everyday banking services to wealth management, capital market products, and other businesses globally.

Like Restaurant Brands, Royal Bank’s recent earnings were very solid, and more than support long-term dividend growth for investors. In my view, investors should consider owning one or both of these stocks in a long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 1 Top TSX Stock to Inflation-Proof Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock has a great dividend and a hidden catalyst that could help propel shares much higher.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) and CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are intriguing TSX stocks for new investors to hold in their TFSAs for the…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Want regular passive income regardless of market conditions? Invest in these five Canadian stocks now.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Great Canadian Dividend Stock That Still Looks Cheap

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian energy stock pays a great base dividend and is giving investors generous bonus payouts.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy at the Real Estate Bottom

| Adam Othman

Many real estate stocks offer both dividends and decent growth potential. And if you grab them at a discount, you…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Young and old income investors can sleep easy by holding three high-yield dividend stocks for the long term, if not…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers investors a whopping 9.02% dividend yield that's remained stable for over a decade.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 4 TSX Energy Stocks With Incredible Dividends

| Robin Brown

TSX energy stocks are gushing cash. Here are four top stocks to own for a combination passive income and capital…

Read more »