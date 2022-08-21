Home » Investing » 2 Smart Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now

2 Smart Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now

Two TSX REITs with strong leasing momentums in 2022 are smart buys for real estate investors right now.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
Canadian stocks are rising

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The continued underperformance of the real estate sector reflects the impact of rising interest rates. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) belong to the sector and are in negative territory, too. However, income investors can mitigate the risks and choose REITs that can endure the downturn.

Summit Industrial (TSX:SMU.UN) and Dream Office (TSX:D.UN) are smart real estate stocks to buy right now. The recent quarterly results are compelling reasons to pick either one over other REITs. Their dividend yields are also attractive if you’re looking for recurring passive-income streams to cope with rising inflation.

Solid fundamentals

Summit Industrial owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties (60) in Canada. According to management, it will capitalize on the REIT’s solid fundamentals to achieve a record property performance in 2022. In the second quarter (Q2) 2022, revenue and net rental income increased by an identical 13.8% versus Q2 2021.

Its chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Dykeman said, “Revenue continued to increase in the second quarter, driven by portfolio growth, occupancy rising to near-full levels, and significant rental rate increases on renewals.” On the operations side, same property net operating income and funds from operations grew by 7.7% and 39% year over year.

Notably, the occupancy rate was a high of 99.1%, while the average lease term stands at 5.5 years. Dykeman added, “Looking ahead, demand remains exceptionally strong in all of our target markets with record low availability rates and significant market rent increases.”

Summit has a lower risk profile because the light industrial sector has stable fundamentals. Moreover, the properties are highly marketable due to the multi-use spaces. They are ideal for tenants with warehousing and storage needs. Other lessees can set up light assembly and shipping plants or call centres and professional services.

If you invest today, a share of $3.66 billion REIT costs $19.30. The dividend yield is a decent 3.01%.

Recovery mode

Dream Office is on recovery mode from COVID lockdowns and shift to work-from-home environment due to the global pandemic. This $938.35 million REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto (28 active properties). It also has an ownership stake in Dream Industrial, a REIT with a high-quality logistics portfolio.

However, total portfolio in-place occupancy declined to 81.6% from 83.9% in the same quarter last year. Management said it has secured commitments for 90% of full-year 2022 natural leases expiries. It added that the successful redevelopment program that began in 2020 has significantly increased the value of the assets and delivered significant incremental income.

Michael Cooper, CEO of Dream Office, said, “Despite recent uncertainties with cost inflations and rising interest rates, we believe Dream Office REIT is well positioned to manage these economic challenges and deliver great long-term value to its unitholders.” At only $19.95 per share, you can partake of the 5.01% dividend.

Market correction

Homebuyers and real estate investors are staying on the sidelines and holding off purchases because the housing market is contracting. Prices are falling due to the impact of rising interest rates. If you want exposure to the real estate sector, REITs are alternative options to direct ownership. The dividends from Summit Industrial and Dream Office can take the place of rental income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Why REITs Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

If you want consistent returns from passive income, it's a no brainer to add Canadian REITs to your portfolio.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two safest TSX dividend stocks you can buy now to hold for the long term.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can still find top TSX dividend stocks to buy at cheap prices.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Value Investors

| Kay Ng

These cheap Canadian stocks could deliver solid returns over the next five years. But you should take an active investing…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Before They Rally Any Further

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks won’t be trading at discounts much longer. Here’s why they are top buys right now.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians on the hunt for safe dividend stocks in this volatile market may want to target Dividend Kings like Coca-Cola…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: Get $228/Month in Dividend Payments in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks like these two equity securities can help you create a tax-free passive-income stream in your TFSA.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Parents: 3 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Forget for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock and these two others are perfect choices for passive income stocks that you can set, collect, and…

Read more »