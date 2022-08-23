Home » Investing » 3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Today

3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Canadians should look to snatch up dirt-cheap TSX stocks like CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) and others in this choppy market.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 136 points on Monday, August 22. Energy was the only sector that finished the day in the black, while the health care, information technology, and financial sectors suffered the sharpest retreats. Today, I want to look at three TSX stocks that look cheap and worth picking up on the dip. Let’s jump in.

This TSX stock is still undervalued in late August

CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) is a Montreal-based company that provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions to a global client base. Investors should be eager to get in on the aerospace and defence sectors. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 22% in 2022 as of close on August 22. The stock has now declined 28% in the year-over-year period.

This company released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal year (FY) 2023 earnings on August 10. Revenue rose to $933 million compared to $752 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. However, operating income more than halved to $39.4 million. CAE’s Defence sector missed expectations and was a drag on its Q1 FY2023 earnings. However, it expects solid order bookings to lead to a solid rebound in the quarters to come.

Shares of this TSX stock are trading in favourable value territory relative to its industry peers. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical indicator that measures the price momentum of a security. CAE last had an RSI of 25. That puts CAE in technically oversold territory.

Here’s a dirt-cheap REIT that offers a monster dividend

Melcor REIT (TSX:MR.UN) is an Edmonton-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that is focused on the acquisition, management, and leasing of commercial properties in western Canadian markets. This TSX stock has dropped 11% in 2022 as of close on August 22. That has represented the bulk of its losses in the year-over-year period.

Investors got to see Melcor’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on July 26. Revenues rose 1% year over year to $18.1 million. Meanwhile, net operating income (NOI) dropped 2% to $11.3 million. Melcor’s occupancy was reported at a very solid 87%.

This cheap TSX stock last had a solid P/E ratio of 21. That puts Melcor in better value territory than the industry average. The REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share. That represents a monster 7.9% yield.

One more TSX stock I’d buy on the dip before the summer ends

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX:EGLX)(NASDAQ:EGLX) is the third and final TSX stock I’d look to snatch up on the dip in late August. This Toronto-based company is engaged in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in North America and around the world. Its shares have plummeted 45% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 66% from the same period in 2021.

It posted revenue growth of 38% to $51.1 million. Meanwhile, gross profit jumped 91% to $15.3 million. Moreover, direct sales surged 111% to $9.3 million. Canadian investors should seek exposure to the burgeoning esports space. This TSX stock is trading in favourable value territory at the time of this writing. Enthusiast last had an RSI of 33, putting it just outside of technically oversold territory.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Suncor (TSX:SU) Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Suncor (TSX:SU) stock might be a good investment at current levels, as the weakness in the energy sector makes it…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Energy Stocks

Whitecap Resources Stock: To Buy or Not to Buy in 2022?

| Kay Ng

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock is absolutely cheap in this high-energy-price environment. It also pays a nice monthly dividend.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX bank stocks might remain volatile, as top Canadian banks announce their latest quarterly results this week.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks That Could Soar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three tech stocks with thriving businesses despite a challenging environment could soar further and end 2022 with a bang.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks would be a good addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Stock to Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is a dividend value play that's too cheap to ignore after oil's dip.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ultra-high dividend stocks offer investors soaring yields and a share price that continues climbing.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks to buy now and hold for decades? The long-term potential of these two…

Read more »