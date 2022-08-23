Home » Investing » Beginner Investors: 2 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Beginner Investors: 2 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks to Buy Today

Are you new to investing and looking for stocks for beginners? These two top TSX stocks could be ideal additions to your portfolio.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Stock market investing can be incredibly exciting but overwhelming at the same time. Becoming a successful stock market investor can be a lucrative career. Many new investors tend to think that stock market investing is a good way to get quick returns on their investment capital. While that is possible, it is crucial to understand that stock market investing is inherently risky.

High-growth stocks tend to be riskier assets than most others on the stock market. Most investors who have made fortunes through investing have taken a long-term approach to invest in equity securities. Creating a well-balanced portfolio that mitigates risk and offers wealth growth is generally regarded as the best way to go.

If you are looking for beginner stocks, it might be better to prioritize investing in blue-chip stocks to set strong foundations for your self-directed portfolio. Today, I will discuss two high-quality, blue-chip stocks that could serve as cornerstones for your investment portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is a $104.82 billion market capitalization multinational company. Headquartered in Toronto, it is one of the world’s largest alternative investment management companies. The company invests in various real assets across several industries worldwide. It is a massive company with assets under management worth US$725 billion.

As of this writing, Brookfield Asset Management stock trades for $67.11 per share and boasts a 1.06% dividend yield. Despite its size, Brookfield Asset Management continues to grow rapidly. The company’s compound annual growth rate in the last four years stands at a stellar 26%.

Provided it continues to grow at this pace, its assets under management can grow past the US$1 trillion mark in a couple of years. As a beginner, it could be an excellent stock to have in your investment portfolio.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a $45.34 billion market capitalization Canadian software company. The diversified software company headquartered in Toronto is in the business of acquiring small- and medium-sized vertical market software businesses. By acquiring smaller companies and helping them grow, the company has grown substantially in value over the last few years.

Led by Mark Leonard, the company plans to start acquiring larger vertical market software businesses soon to take things to the next level. It is too soon to say how the changing tact has impacted its performance. However, successfully executing its strategy could mean stellar growth for years to come.

As of this writing, Constellation Software stock trades for $2,139.45 per share, and it pays its shareholders at a modest 0.24% dividend yield. It could be an excellent addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Foolish takeaway

Well-established companies that are typically leaders in their industries tend to serve as pillars of stability in investor portfolios. Strong underlying businesses have stable cash flows and can ride out harsh economic environments better than smaller companies.

It is important to remember that even the best stocks entail capital risk. However, the level of risk with blue-chip stocks tends to be lower than with high-growth stocks.

Investing in Brookfield Asset Management stock and Constellation Software stock could be an excellent way to begin building a strong self-directed investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software.

More on Dividend Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock (With a +6% Dividend Yield) to Earn Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This fundamentally strong Canadian energy stock could help investors earn attractive monthly passive income.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold stock is one of two oversold dividend stocks that are trading at attractive levels while providing generous income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for two stocks that could help you earn regular passive income? Here are my top picks!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Make $356 (and More) Every Month for Decades

| Robin Brown

Use your TFSA to build an enduring stream of passive income that can last for decades. Here's one way to…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: A Top Stock to Buy Ahead of a Recession

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a cheap dividend stock to buy on the latest market pullback.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

True North REIT: This Dividend Titan Yields 9.44%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This pure-play office REIT is a compelling investment because of its high-quality tenant base and nearly 10% dividend yield.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ultra-high dividend stocks offer investors soaring yields and a share price that continues climbing.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks to buy now and hold for decades? The long-term potential of these two…

Read more »