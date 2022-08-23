Home » Investing » Triple Your TFSA in Just 6 Years

Triple Your TFSA in Just 6 Years

You can double your TFSA in six years with dividend stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE).

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a potent tool. Unfortunately, most Canadians are underutilizing this account. The average TFSA saver has set aside too little and focused on the wrong instruments. Changing your strategy could potentially double or even triple your TFSA assets within six years. 

Here’s a closer look. 

The typical TFSA

Nearly every taxpayer in Canada over the age of 18 is eligible for a TFSA. Unfortunately, some taxpayers never use this account. The ones who do put little money in the account. The total contribution room for most investors should be $81,500 in 2022. However, the average TFSA had only $32,234 in assets, according to data published by the Canada Revenue Agency. 

These assets are also underperforming. Most TFSA savers deploy their funds in vanilla bank savings accounts. These accounts have earned paltry, low-single-digit returns since the program was introduced in 2009. Meanwhile, stocks and real estate have performed much better. 

The TSX 60 Index has delivered a compounded annual growth rate of 9.1% over the past 10 years.  Whereas Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and Term Deposits have delivered 0% to 5% in interest over the same period. 

Even though interest rates have surged recently, I expect this disparity to continue. Stocks should deliver better returns than a traditional GIC over the next decade. That’s why pivoting your TFSA assets from savings accounts to stocks is essential. 

Supercharged TFSA

You don’t need a special trick to supercharge your TFSA. All you need is some consistency and a time-tested strategy. 

The first step is to maximize your TFSA. That means fully utilizing the available contribution room you have. However, even if that isn’t possible, you could still achieve incredible returns. By focusing on dividend-growth stocks and reinvesting dividends regularly you could multiply your TFSA relatively quickly. 

For instance, a blue-chip dividend stock like BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) could be an ideal target. The company dominates Canada’s wireless and broadband market, which means its profits are secured for decades. Much of this profit is paid back to investors in the form of an annual dividend. At the moment, the stock pays a 5.7% dividend yield. 

Investors can expect this dividend to steadily grow at 2-5% every year. Investors can also expect the government to expand the TFSA contribution room by an average of $6,000 every year. 

Based on these assumptions, you could turn $81,500 into $157,461 within six years of consistent dividend reinvestment and annual $6,000 contributions. You could also turn the average TFSA of $32,234 into $87,576 over the same period with the same strategy. 

Put simply, you could double or even triple your tax-free assets simply by focusing on high-yield, blue chip dividend stocks. 

Bottom line

Most TFSA investors underperform the market. With the right strategy and a little discipline, you could double or triple your assets within six years. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

A tractor harvests lentils.
Energy Stocks

3 Commodity Stocks You Can Hold For Decades

| Adam Othman

Futures are too complex an investment instrument for most retail investors, but you can still gain exposure to the commodities…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks That Provide Passive Income Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks can be the key to creating long-term passive income, but only if you choose the right ones.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX stocks continue to be volatile, which is why choosing simple companies like these three are great for your bottom…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Investors seeking a regular passive income, regardless of where the market goes can consider investing in these five TSX stocks.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Ways to Accelerate Your Retirement Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to accelerate your retirement portfolio? Starting early and investing often are great, but you need the right…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

REIT Investors: Create Long-Term Monthly Income With This Diversified, Global REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing in the right REIT could give you thousands in annual income on top of share growth you can expect…

Read more »

Investing

Canadians: My Favourite U.S. Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD ETF (TSX:ZQQ) is a great U.S. ETF to buy for those looking to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Investors can achieve peace of mind with these three dividend stocks that will likely continue to pay stable dividends for…

Read more »