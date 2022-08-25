Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » This Undervalued Energy Stock Offers a 9% Earnings Yield

This Undervalued Energy Stock Offers a 9% Earnings Yield

Energy stocks like Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) should be on your radar.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Segments of the Canadian energy market are deeply undervalued. Some stocks are cheap because investors have misunderstood the market dynamics. This could be an opportunity for a long-term investor to secure a bargain. 

Here’s an undervalued energy stock that should be on your radar. 

Tourmaline

Calgary-based Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is an energy giant that’s deeply undervalued. The stock has doubled year to date, but it still trades at just 11 times earnings per share. That implies an earning yield of 9%. 

Much of the company’s earnings are retained and reinvested. Tourmaline has used its excess free cash flow to pay down debt and improve its balance sheet. It has also used some cash flow to reward shareholders in the form of a special dividend of $6.7. 

Excluding the special dividends, the stock’s dividend yield is just 1.1%. This could be why investors have overlooked the stock. 

Another potential reason for its undervaluation is that investors remain pessimistic about energy stocks. The recent pullback in oil prices may have dampened sentiments for the entire energy sector. However, Tourmaline’s core natural gas operations are far more robust and deserve a better valuation. 

Why natural gas?

There’s a global shortage of energy. The production of both crude oil and natural gas lags behind demand. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and consequent sanctions have further entrenched this issue. 

However, oil flows more freely across the globe. Russia has quickly diverted its oil exports to China and India over Europe. Natural gas, however, needs to be transported by pipeline infrastructure. Europe relies on the pipelines that have already been constructed to import energy from Russia. This isn’t easy to replace because a pipeline with another country cannot be built overnight. 

Turning the gas into a liquid is a potential solution. In fact, Canada and the U.S. have committed to building new liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities to transport energy to Europe. Qatar is doing the same. However, LNG is much more expensive than regular gas transported by pipelines. 

Because of this, the value of natural gas has been far more resilient than crude oil this year. Natural gas is currently trading at $9.20 per million British thermal units. That’s the highest level in 14 years. Meanwhile, crude oil is trading far below its $120 level. And demand for natural gas is likely to surge further in the months ahead as Europe enters winter. 

These dynamics serve as tailwinds for Tourmaline. Last year, the company became Canada’s largest natural gas producer. This year, the stock is still undervalued with more upside ahead. That’s why Tourmaline stock deserves a spot on every value investor’s watch list. 

Bottom line

Natural gas prices are likely to be more resilient than crude oil, which is why Tourmaline is in a strong position for further gains. Keep an eye on this undervalued energy stock. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Energy Rebound: Top 2 Undervalued Oil Stocks to Buy

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could stage a comeback, as energy prices improve.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Energy Stocks

Forget Passive Income: Choose This Investment Strategy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is definitely great to use up front, but this other strategy can create significant wealth in the millions!

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Will Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Breach $50 This Year?

| Vineet Kulkarni

VET stock seems attractive amid the next leg of the energy rally.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) Stock for Its Monthly Dividends?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina stock has consistently outperformed its bigger peers.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Energy Stocks

3 Commodity Stocks You Can Hold For Decades

| Adam Othman

Futures are too complex an investment instrument for most retail investors, but you can still gain exposure to the commodities…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Investors can achieve peace of mind with these three dividend stocks that will likely continue to pay stable dividends for…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian energy bigwigs still offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ): The Best-in-Class Energy Stock Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap energy stock is a must-own today for its diverse, low-risk asset base and generous dividend payments.

Read more »