Home » Cryptocurrency » We’re 1 Month Away From the Biggest Crypto Catalyst in a Long Time

We’re 1 Month Away From the Biggest Crypto Catalyst in a Long Time

Here’s why the upcoming Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) merge is a bigger catalyst than many investors may think, despite the headlines of late.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) merge to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) from Proof-of-Work (PoW) is just around the corner. According to experts and those close to this merge, it’s approximately 30 days away. Indeed, as far as cryptocurrency catalysts go, this is the biggest one in a long time.

Recently, this leading smart contract platform successfully executed the Goerli testnet merge. Goerli is the last of Ethereum’s three public testnets to be merged. This successful execution indicates that there should be no delays in the merge.

ETH, the native token of Ethereum’s blockchain, has significantly benefitted, as Ethereum finally looks prepared to transform into a full-fledged PoS blockchain. Besides ETH and many other tokens, it seems that the entire crypto space is benefitting immensely because of the merge. And this will likely continue in the future as well.

Let’s take a closer look.

Ethereum merge a massive catalyst for the overall sector

Following the Goerli update, Ethereum’s price jumped 5% to roughly $1,950 — that’s the highest level touched in over two months. While this token has since lost some steam, trading just below $1,700 at the time of writing, it’s important to recognize how big of a move this was off of lows of less than $900 per token in June.

Indeed, a successful merge will benefit several other cryptocurrency assets. And some of the coins are even undergoing upside moves and have been outperforming Ethereum in the last month.

For example, demand for Lido DAO (CRYPTO:LDO) liquid staking services will likely get a boost because of a successful merge. Also, it can prove to be bullish for the official governance token of this platform — LDO. Already, the value of LDO soared by over 200% since July 14, when Ethereum first declared the likelihood of becoming a PoS chain in September.

Another asset grabbing the bulls’ attention lately is Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC). That is primarily because of its potential to offer a haven for miners who exit the ETH network.

Other tokens have surged as well due to strong ties to the Ethereum network. As Ethereum becomes more efficient, the projects that are based on the Ethereum blockchain should also blossom.

Bottom line

Even though technical alterations to the schedule are possible, the Ethereum merge is expected to go live around mid-September. When that finally happens, the wait of crypto enthusiasts will finally be over after many years. With less energy intensity and greater efficiency, there’s a reason why many investors are bullish on this massive upgrade.

Indeed, there are plenty of positives to look at. That’s the way the market is generally taking this ongoing upgrade right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Ethereum and Lido DAO.

More on Cryptocurrency

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

1 Crypto-Related Growth Stock That Made Contrarian Investors Rich 

| Puja Tayal

The crypto bubble burst made contrarian investors rich, while those who hodled through the bubble lost. Should you hodl this…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies Worth Considering on This Dip

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) are two top cryptocurrencies investors should consider buying on this dip.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Investing

Can Cryptos Bounce Back in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The crypto winter isn’t over but a major event next month could trigger a colossal rebound of cryptocurrencies.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Cryptocurrency

Bull Market or Not, These 2 Cryptocurrencies Are Worth a Look

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) and Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) are two top cryptocurrencies investors should consider buying, bull market or not.

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Cryptocurrency

Will Blockchain Games Such as Axie Infinity Stage a Comeback in 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

Blockchain games such as Axie Infinity may stage a comeback in 2022, if the community can expand its user base.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Cryptocurrency

Is Shiba Inu Poised for Another Parabolic Move?

| Chris MacDonald

Could Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) be headed for another parabolic move or incredible plunge, as we head into the back half…

Read more »

A depiction of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and 1 Rival Post Double-Digit Gains

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The recent price surges and double-digit week-on-week gains of top cryptocurrencies aren’t signs of a crypto market recovery.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Why Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT) Stock Soared 75% in August

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you are bullish on Bitcoin for the long term, consider this crypto miner stock.

Read more »