Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Are you looking for dividend stocks to hold in your portfolio? Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy hand over fist.

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Many investors use dividend stocks as a way to build a source of passive income. Over time, that source of passive income could grow large enough to greatly supplement or even replace your primary source of income. However, investors should be prudent about which stocks they decide to hold in a dividend portfolio. Some stocks that offer very high dividend yields aren’t sustainable.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some dividend stocks had yields of 50% or greater. That was, before those dividend programs were suspended indefinitely. In this article, I’ll discuss three Canadian dividend stocks that investors should buy hand over fist.

This is a top dividend stock

When looking for dividend stocks to hold in a portfolio, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) should be the first company that comes to mind. Like other utility companies, Fortis receives payments on a monthly basis. This provides the company with a very predictable and steady source of revenue. From that, Fortis has an easy time of planning for future dividends.

Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, it holds the second-longest active dividend-growth streak at 48 years. Fortis has also stated, in its most recent earnings presentation, that it plans to continue growing that dividend through to at least 2025. Fortis is a massive company, providing gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers around North America. If you choose to invest in Fortis, it could provide your portfolio with a steady source of passive income.

The banks should be a staple in your portfolio

The Canadian banks are also known for being strong dividend stocks. Many of the top Canadian banks have been paying dividends, at high dividend yields, for over a century. What makes these banks even more attractive is the fact that they operate in a highly regulated industry. This gives banks an extra cushion of safety, as certain regulations keep companies from operating too recklessly. If I could only invest in one Canadian bank, it would be Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS).

Bank of Nova Scotia first paid its shareholders a dividend on July 1, 1833. Since then, the company has managed to never miss a single dividend payment. That represents 189 consecutive years of successful dividend distributions. Bank of Nova Scotia also offers a high dividend yield (5.38%). If you’re interested in a stock that can provide a reliable dividend, while also giving you good value for your money, consider Bank of Nova Scotia.

Invest in this telecom giant

Finally, no dividend portfolio would be complete without Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU). This company is one of the Big Three Canadian telecom companies. It operates the largest telecom network in the country, as its coverage area accounts for 99% of the Canadian population. Telus has also begun to establish itself as a competitor within the healthcare space. It provides a suite of professional and personal healthcare solutions. This includes MyCare, its telehealth app, which can be used to seek medical professionals.

Telus has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 17 years. Investors should note that Telus aims to maintain a 60-75% dividend-payout ratio, relative to its free cash flow. That may be higher than what some investors may be used to. However, Telus has shown over the past two decades that it’s capable of distributing capital intelligently.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, FORTIS INC, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks (With Yields of at Least 6%) to Buy and Forget

| Sneha Nahata

Wherever market goes, earn stable passive income from these high-yield Canadian stocks for decades.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $450/Month Through These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $100/Month in Dividend Payments

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can earn $100 in passive income every month from two monthly income stocks by catching up on their…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Easy Passive Income: 2 Canadian REITs (With Monthly Dividends) to Buy Today

| Jitendra Parashar

These two REITs in Canada could help you easily make reliable monthly passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go With These 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that can help you earn a passive income? Choose these three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Income of $12.43/Day

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in passive income stocks like these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to create an income-generating portfolio.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 3 U.S. Stocks to Turbo Charge Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want safety, even while investing during a recession, these U.S. stocks can provide that to investors on either…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in September

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top dividend stocks to buy for the long term.

Read more »