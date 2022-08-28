Home » Investing » TFSA and RRSP Investors: Here’s a Better Bank Stock for Your Buck

TFSA and RRSP Investors: Here’s a Better Bank Stock for Your Buck

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock looks like a terrific value after its latest quarterly earnings beat.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Your TFSA and RRSP are for investing over the course of decades. Sure, it’s enticing to chase the quick or easy money, but doing such can be counterproductive. Remember, the higher a stock climbs, the more room it could fall in a bear-case scenario. So, if a stock doubles or even triples in a matter of months, you can expect such gains to be surrendered right back to the markets. While some huge gains are sustainable, investors must proceed with caution. Assuming past gains are sustainable is never a good idea, especially heading into a recession and higher-rate environment.

Can you make huge gains off growth plays at this juncture?

Certainly, many quality secular growth stocks have likely overshot to the downside. At the same time, the growth trade will not be an easy one until we get more clarity from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada. If they’re more hawkish, with more surprise 100-bps hikes (like those delivered by the Bank of Canada recently), you’d better expect more of the same with the battered growth plays.

So, unless you’re a courageous young investor with conviction in a name, I think there’s easier money to be made in value. I have no idea where rates will settle and when the market’s stomach will be less upset over hawkish Fed comments. Until investors and market watchers expect nothing but an incredibly hawkish tone, growth will be a roller-coaster ride. And if you don’t have the stomach, you may wish to wait a bit for the dust to settle before considering initiating a position.

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one of the best value stocks that have profits to fall back on. Unlike free-falling growth plays, profitable value companies have present-day fundamentals to fall back on. Though a recession could cause earnings erosion, I think that it’s far easier to draw a line in the sand for firms in the value space.

Consider TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), one dividend stud that faces hurdles ahead, but is more than capable of leaping over them in an astonishing fashion.

TD Bank: A better bank for your buck!

TD Bank has been sagging alongside the rest of the Canadian banking cohort in recent months. As well run a bank as TD is, it’s hard to steer clear of a recession’s impact. Those dreaded loan losses return, and analysts can turn against the bank stocks at a dime.

During the 2020 market meltdown, I encouraged investors to buy TD on the dip, despite analyst downgrades. Loan losses were at a high point, and nobody saw the rebound to come. Eventually, TD popped, and shares hadn’t looked back until recently. As we seem to be entering another recession, I’d encourage dip-buying for long-term investors who could use a 4.2% dividend yield (or more if shares sag further).

Recently, TD clocked in some pretty solid earnings results, bucking the recent trend that saw its peers fall short. The firm clocked in an impressive $3.21 billion profit in Q3, beating expectations. The profit was down year over year, but, given the circumstances, TD is a relative outperformer that may be the new leader of the group.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

clock time
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank looks cheap at the current share price. Should you buy TD stock now or wait?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Banking Stocks: The Ultimate Dirt Cheap Sector

| Andrew Button

Banking stocks like TD are dirt cheap, and offer stable, growing dividends.

Read more »

Bank Stocks

4 Reasons to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD)

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a big bank to buy? Here are a few reasons why you should buy TD Bank…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

TD Stock or Royal Bank Stock: Which Bank Is Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock and Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock both came out with earnings this week, so which is the better…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) just took a big hit post-earnings, making it a top dividend aristocrat to buy right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks all offer a different path to growth, but growth nonetheless in this incredibly volatile market.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock: Where I’d Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock looks way too cheap to ignore following a brutal earnings miss.

Read more »

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! Is Royal Bank Stock Worth Buying Despite its Q3 Earnings Miss?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why stock market beginners can take advantage of the recent dip in RY stock to buy a reliable dividend…

Read more »