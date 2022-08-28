Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks With Unbelievable Staying Power

Are you looking for solid stocks to add to your portfolio? These three companies have unbelievable staying power!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When looking for stocks to hold in a TFSA, it’s important that investors consider whether a company has staying power. For those that aren’t familiar with the term, it refers to a company’s ability to remain a solid business over the years. This is important to consider, because it can tell investors how a company could stack up against competitors, economic conditions, and so forth.

In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks with unbelievable staying power. These three stocks could be excellent buys for your TFSA.

Buy one of the Big Five banks

When looking for stocks with impressive staying power, investors should first consider the Big Five Canadian banks. These companies have been in business for over a century, allowing them to establish very formidable moats over time. In addition, the nature of Canada’s highly regulated banking industry makes it even more difficult for smaller competitors to surpass these industry leaders. If I could only invest in one Canadian bank, it would be Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS).

This company is the third-largest Canadian bank in terms of revenue, assets, and market cap. Since its initial public offering (IPO), Bank of Nova Scotia stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% (dividends excluded). When dividends are considered, this company’s returns jump to more than 12%. Speaking of which, Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying shareholders a dividend since July 1, 1833. Since then, the company has never missed a dividend payment, representing 189 years of continued dividend distributions.

Consider this railway company

Much like the Canadian banking industry, the railway industry within our country is highly concentrated. As it stands, there are only two companies which operate a meaningful amount of track within the country. Of those two companies, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is, by far, the leader. It operates nearly 33,000 km of track which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. That large reach has also helped Canadian National become one of the most recognizable brands in the country.

Since its IPO, Canadian National stock has grown at a CAGR of about 17.5%. That greatly outpaces both the rate of inflation and the broader market. Like Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National is also a tremendous dividend stock. Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, this company has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 26 years. In addition, Canadian National’s dividend is also growing at an impressive rate. It has a five-year growth rate of 12.2%.

This telecom giant should be in your portfolio

Finally, investors should consider Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) stock for their TFSA. One of the three large Canadian telecom companies, Telus operates the largest telecom network in the country. Its coverage area accounts for 99% of the Canadian population. Because of its major presence within that industry, and the firm grasp that the Big Three telecom giants have on the industry, I find it hard to believe that Telus could one day become obsolete.

Since its IPO, Telus stock has grown at a CAGR of 5.1% (dividends excluded). Investors should note that this company has a high dividend yield which would contribute to even greater returns if accounted for in the stock price. As of this writing, Telus stock has a forward dividend yield of 4.47%. Another Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Telus has managed to increase its distribution in each of the past 18 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Investing

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 3 U.S. Stocks to Turbo Charge Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want safety, even while investing during a recession, these U.S. stocks can provide that to investors on either…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors looking to grow their portfolio should look to buy TSX stocks like ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Invest in Stocks With $100 or Less: Here’s What to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

Buy these stocks for $100 or less to beat the broader market averages by a wide margin over the next…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Millennials: 1 Top TFSA Stock to Build Wealth for Retirement

| Kay Ng

Millennials should consider putting extra cash in a diversified portfolio of top stocks in their TFSA for tax-free wealth creation.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Safest TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest stocks you can buy on the TSX in August 2022.

Read more »

stock data
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Bargains You Shouldn’t Miss in 2022

| Adam Othman

We are getting closer to the last quarter of 2022, and plenty of stocks are trading at a fraction of…

Read more »

consider the options
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Investors: What Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) continue to drop in this market, but does that mean you should avoid them completely?

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks I’m Buying in This Volatile Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) are worth holding in a choppy market.

Read more »