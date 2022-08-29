Home » Investing » 3 Top Real Estate Stocks for Monthly Dividend Income

3 Top Real Estate Stocks for Monthly Dividend Income

Canadian real estate stocks like mortgage lender First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay monthly dividends.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re looking for monthly dividend income, real estate is the place to be. Not many stocks pay monthly dividends, but in the real estate sector it’s quite common. Particularly when it comes to real estate investment trusts (REITs).

REITs are companies that invest in real estate. Examples of their holdings include apartment buildings, office buildings, and malls. Legally, they’re more like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) than individual stocks, but in practical terms, they are individual companies.

If you want to get high monthly dividend income in your portfolio, real estate stocks (including REITs) are good assets to consider. In this article, I will explore three real estate stocks that have high yields that are paid monthly.

First National Financial

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a mortgage lender that makes money helping people buy real estate. It offers mortgages to both residential and commercial clients. The business model involves helping people find mortgage loans that suit their needs.

First National works with mortgage brokers to align themselves with prospective buyers. Many times, when people buy homes, they go to mortgage brokers to see if it’s possible to get a lower interest rate than their bank would offer. First Financial plays a vital role in making this kind of price shopping possible.

Mortgage lending could potentially be a good business in 2022. Interest rates are going up, which makes borrowing more expensive. We could see more Canadians turn to mortgage brokers and specialist lenders, so they can find better rates than they’d get from banks. If that turns out to be the case, then we’d expect FN’s business to grow. Indeed, FN’s per share earnings grew 17% in the most recent quarter.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Canadian REIT that invests in healthcare office space. Its mix of properties includes office buildings, health clinics, and more. The company leases out space to tenants in Canada and Europe. Both regions’ healthcare systems are government funded, so NWH.UN’s revenue tends to be very stable. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging many peoples’ ability to pay rent, Northwest Healthcare collected 97.5% of the rent it would collect in a typical year. This is much better than most mall REITs did in the same period.

NWH.UN boasts a number of attractive metrics. In its most recent quarter, it had a 98% overall occupancy rate, and boasted positive growth in funds from operations (a special cash flow measure that REITs use). This year, NWH.UN is working on its first acquisitions in the U.S., which could take its business to new heights.

Killam Apartment REIT

Last but not least, we have Killam Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:KMP.UN). This is a residential REIT that leases out apartments mainly on the East Coast. The Maritimes, unlike most of Canada, are not seeing a severe real estate correction this year. In fact, house prices are going up in St. John’s, and they’re barely down in markets like Halifax. This bodes well for Killam being able to maintain its portfolio value over the next year. This REIT has a 90% satisfaction rating from tenants and is one of the biggest landlords on the East Coast. And, of course, its 4.1% dividend is paid monthly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Adam Othman

At any given time, hundreds of TSX stocks are beating the market, but by how much and for how long?

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Kay Ng

Here are two cheap dividend stocks that could deliver excellent total returns. Consider buying some in your TFSA for tax-free…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

How Retirees Can Use the TFSA to Get $373.50 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income for Life

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of their TFSA contribution space to build reliable tax-free streams of passive income that won't put…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Tamarack Valley the Best Under-$5 Monthly Dividend Stock in Canada Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent correction, TVE stock is continuing to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in 2022.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Adam Othman

Steady and reliable investments become a rarity in volatile market conditions, but these utility stocks could be the pillars of…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to hold in your portfolio? Here are three top Canadian stocks to buy hand…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks (With Yields of at Least 6%) to Buy and Forget

| Sneha Nahata

Wherever market goes, earn stable passive income from these high-yield Canadian stocks for decades.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $450/Month Through These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »