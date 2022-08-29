Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

By investing in high-quality dividend stocks like these three, you earn a passive income to keep money flowing, regardless of broader market movements.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Stock market investing is tricky, especially during volatile market conditions. And while investing in equity securities is inherently risky, market uncertainty makes it even riskier for investors seeking short-term returns. Even the top TSX stocks tend to decline in valuation during harsh economic environments.

However, investors can still generate reliable cash flows through stock market investing regardless of where the market moves. Investing in high-yielding dividend stocks can provide you with returns through shareholder dividends, keeping the cash flow going.

Market downturns might impact the share prices of the dividend stocks in your portfolio. Still, the dividend income can keep the money flowing while you wait for the markets to stabilize.

Though not all high-yielding dividend stocks can keep paying shareholder dividends during harsh economic environments. Today, I will discuss three dividend stocks you should have on your radar if you want to invest in high-yielding income-generating assets.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $116 billion market capitalization Canadian pipeline company headquartered in Calgary. The company owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that transports crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids throughout North America.

Boasting the longest pipeline network on the continent, Enbridge is responsible for transporting a major chunk of all the hydrocarbons used in North America.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $57.32 per share and boasts a juicy 6% dividend yield. It is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a 27-year dividend growth streak.

It could be a good bet for passive income investors due to its ability to generate substantial cash flows through inflation-protected earnings. Enbridge also boasts a growing renewable energy portfolio that can set it up for long-term growth and profitability.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that could be a solid investment for high-yield-seeking investors. The $3.1 billion market capitalization REIT is headquartered in Toronto. The REIT owns an extensive portfolio of healthcare properties located worldwide.

The company’s payouts are supported by a high-quality tenant base backed by government funding. The real estate portfolio boasts a 97.1% occupancy rate, and over 80% of its rents are inflation-indexed. The inflation hedge means the company’s cash flows are secured and can keep growing to keep pace with inflation. As of this writing, NorthWest Healthcare REIT trades for $13 per unit and boasts a juicy 6.18% forward annual dividend yield.

Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) is a $7.2 billion market capitalization midstream oil and gas company. Headquartered in Calgary, it is one of Canada’s largest midstream energy companies.

The companynservices oil and gas producers in Western Canada, transporting various hydrocarbons throughout North America through its pipeline network. The company relies on contracted cash flows based on the volume it transports, protecting its revenue from the impact of changing crude oil prices.

Keyera stock trades for $32.49 per share and boasts a juicy 5.91% dividend yield. The company’s solid business model and commitment to maintaining debt at lower levels means it is likely to continue paying its investors their shareholder dividends. This energy company could be an excellent addition to your portfolio for high-yielding dividend income.

Foolish takeaway

A word of warning: Dividend-paying companies pay shareholder dividends by distributing a portion of their profits among investors. The company can suspend, slash, or stop distributions based on its goals and financial situation.

When searching for dividend stocks to earn a passive income, it is better to choose publicly traded companies with a track record of regularly paying investors their shareholder dividends.

Enbridge stock, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Keyera stock are three dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, KEYERA CORP, and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $1,000 for the Next 5 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian stock market investors can buy and hold shares of blue-chip companies such as Brookfield Renewable Partners and enjoy the…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are two TSX stocks to buy for long-term growth.

Read more »

Business people standing near houses models
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Earn Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Real estate stocks can be excellent investments to earn long-term passive income, provided you make the right investments.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks to Earn a Passive Income of at Least $400/Month

| Sneha Nahata

By investing your idle cash in these TSX stocks, Canadians can make a passive income of at least $400 every…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Puja Tayal

Wouldn’t it be nice to get monthly income without working? This passive income can’t replace working income, but can support…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Real Estate Stocks for Monthly Dividend Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian real estate stocks like mortgage lender First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay monthly dividends.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Are Actually Beating the Market

| Adam Othman

At any given time, hundreds of TSX stocks are beating the market, but by how much and for how long?

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Incredible Deals to Buy Today

| Kay Ng

Here are two cheap dividend stocks that could deliver excellent total returns. Consider buying some in your TFSA for tax-free…

Read more »