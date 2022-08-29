Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: Why I’m Buying Bank Stocks Right Now

RRSP Investors: Why I’m Buying Bank Stocks Right Now

Canadians should consider snatching up top bank stocks like National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) to their RRSPs in 2022.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a wrench in the retirement plans of many Canadians. However, recent market volatility and soaring inflation has also demonstrated how crucial it is for the average investor to build a strong retirement portfolio. The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is still a solid option for Canadians to want to generate tax-free gains in their portfolio and receive a tax break in the near term for putting cash in their account.

Today, I want to look at three bank stocks that are worth snatching up on the dip in the late summer.

I’m still bullish on this bank stock for its impressive United States exposure

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is the second largest of the Big Six Canadian bank stocks. This bank also boasts the largest United States retail banking footprint among its peers. That dual threat makes TD Bank one of my favourite bank stocks to target right now and for the long term. RRSP investors can snatch up bank stocks like TD at a discount right now.

Shares of TD Bank have dropped 12% in 2022 as of close on August 26. The stock is still up 4.9% in the year-over-year period. TD Bank unveiled its third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 25.

The bank beat expectations in the third quarter of 2022, but management continued to warn of a coming recession. Adjusted net income was reported at $3.81 billion, or $2.09 per share — up from $3.62 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the prior year. Its Canadian and U.S. Retail banking segments delivered net income growth of 6% and 11%, respectively.

This bank stock possesses a very solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share. That represents a 4.1% yield. TD Bank offers a perfect balance of growth and income to any RRSP.

The International Bank disappointed in Q3 but hasn’t disappointed in the long term

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is sometimes referred to as “The International Bank” due to its significant global exposure, especially in Latin America. Its shares have dropped 17% in the year-to-date period. The stock is down 4.8% from the prior year.

This bank missed analyst expectations in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022. That sparked a sharp post-earnings selloff. The stock has plunged 7% week over week.

In Q3 2022, Scotiabank saw Global Banking and Markets net income decline 26% from the previous year to $378 million. RRSP investors should not let the earnings miss sour them on Scotiabank for the long haul. This bank stock now possesses a very attractive P/E ratio of 8.9. It last announced a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, representing a strong 5.5% yield.

Here’s one more bank stock I’d snatch up in my RRSP today

National Bank (TSX:NA) is the third bank stock I’d look to snatch up in an RRSP today. It is the smallest of the Big Six Canadian banks but the largest bank in its home province of Quebec. Shares of this bank stock have declined 9.6% so far in 2022. It is down 9.9% from the prior year.

The bank released its third-quarter 2022 results on August 24. Net income slipped 2% from the previous year to $826 million. It suffered due to a 22% decrease in net income in its U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment. Regardless, I still like this Quebec-based bank stock going forward. It possesses a favourable P/E ratio of 9.2. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share. That represents a 4.1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA and TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Investing

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Investing

Canadian Investors: Why Slower-Growth Stocks Are Some of the Best to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While the economy faces significant headwinds and has the potential to contract, these are the best growth stocks to buy…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing With Little Money (and What to Invest in Right Now)

| Joey Frenette

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF is an ideal option for Canadians with a small amount to invest who are…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Energy Stocks

Canadians: Why Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) Is the Ultimate Income Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors who are starving for consistent income in this choppy market should snatch up Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

| Puja Tayal

Wouldn’t it be nice to get monthly income without working? This passive income can’t replace working income, but can support…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

3 TSX Small Caps to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Small cap stocks can provide you with superior growth, but can often be volatile. That's not the case for these…

Read more »

consider the options
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: RBC Stock or BNS Shares?

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks are great choices for passive income. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock is relatively cheap…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Investing

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

| Adam Othman

Growth stocks that offer a compelling mix of appreciation rate and consistency can be game-changing additions to your portfolio.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Stocks: Brace for More Downside

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tech stocks could experience a further decline, but their future growth potential means they may still be worth a look…

Read more »