Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: This Dividend Growth Stock is Really Heating Up (and it’s Still Cheap)

TFSA Investors: This Dividend Growth Stock is Really Heating Up (and it’s Still Cheap)

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is a dividend growth stud in the making.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

TFSA investors have a long list of reasons to delay investing their latest $6,000 contribution. With the markets seemingly fighting the U.S. Federal Reserve following an unsurprisingly hawkish commentary from Jay Powell, recent bouts of market volatility seem unlikely to pass anytime soon. During the 2018 bear market, worries about rate hikes and the potential for slowed economic growth weighed down markets for many months.

Add the Russian invasion of Ukraine into the equation, and 2022 seems like a less-than-ideal time to invest. Though 2022 has no shortage of anxiety-inducing developments, it’s actually a far better year to be a buyer of stocks than in 2021, or even the back half of 2020. Just ask Warren Buffett, who’s been loading up on securities in the first half of 2022 after mostly hibernating for many months on end in 2021.

Valuations were sky-high, and there were bubbles within the tech scene in late 2021. Fast-forward to today and valuations are much more modest, with numerous bargains buried beneath the rubble. Bubbles have burst, and shockwaves have already been felt in anticipation of a 2023 economic recession.

TFSA Investors: Embrace the volatility!

Like it or not, a recession year can actually be positive for market returns. Markets tend to be forward-looking, and when a recession is on the horizon, stocks will react accordingly well before the fact. With many stocks stuck in a bear market, I’d argue that today is a terrific time to be a net buyer of securities if you’re willing to stick it out long term!

September is a seasonally scary month. As traders return from their summer vacations, volatility could go off the charts. As a stock picker, use any such volatility surge to your advantage and buy the dips in wonderful companies with the ability to increase earnings through and following a downturn.

Restaurant Brands: The perfect investment for harsh times

At this juncture, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) looks like the perfect play. The stock sports a generous 3.7% dividend yield and is fresh off four consecutive quarterly earnings beats. Further, fast food tends to see increased sales during recessions, as consumers look to find a better value.

For years, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Tim Hortons (the top brands in QSR’s portfolio) have flip-flopped between solid and meagre comps. What’s so remarkable about the latest (second) quarter is that all three brands seemed to be on the right track, helping fuel a consolidated comparable store sales surge of 9%. EBITDA margins were pretty much in line at just shy of 38%, almost double the restaurant industry average of 18% tallied by CSIMarket.

A looming recession and high inflation may be tailwinds for QSR. However, I think management has finally gotten things right. The firm’s “back to the basics” plan may be contradicted by the recently-announced addition of pizza at select Tim Hortons locations. However, I do find the right balance of menu simplification and innovation could drive sales and margins.

It’s taken quite a while. But management finally looks to have it right. I think more quarterly beats are on the horizon as recession rears its ugly head. Not only that, but I think bigger beats could be in the cards as QSR continues to better itself. At 22.9 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), QSR stock still trades at a discount to the industry average.

With the addition of Firehouse Subs for US$1 billion, QSR looks to be getting ahead of itself. It already has three brands that aren’t yet living up to their full potential. In any case, I’d look for Restaurant Brands to run the new sandwich chain in a less-regulated way. As the chain looks to expand, upward pressure on earnings feels unstoppable, even in a downturn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Investing

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

September Rate Hike: 2 Stocks That You Shouldn’t Worry About

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The rate hike in September could destabilize the TSX further, although these two income stocks should hold up better against…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Puja Tayal

Do you love dividends? Then you are in for a treat in September as these two high dividend-yielding stocks trade…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Stocks for Beginners

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD): 3 Reasons to Buy Now

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Alimentation Couche-Tard is an underrated growth stock that could be in for a big rebound when markets recover.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $40,000 RRSP or TFSA Into $750,000

| Andrew Walker

This simple investing strategy has made many self-directed Canadian investors quite rich.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Investing

1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock You’ll Be Happy You Own in 2032

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-potential Canadian growth stock trades unbelievably cheap and has years of growth potential ahead of it.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

The Real Estate Secret Your Portfolio Needs

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the best real estate secret to counter market volatility? Here's a stock to consider for long-term,…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

The 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Under $50

| Sneha Nahata

Do you want to beat the TSX? These cheap growth stocks are poised to deliver stellar returns in the medium…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Here’s Why TD Bank (TSX:TD) Is Still My Top Bank Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock looks like the strongest of its peers after its third-quarter earnings release.

Read more »