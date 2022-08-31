Home » Investing » Jackson Hole Selloff: These Growth Stocks Just Went on Sale

Jackson Hole Selloff: These Growth Stocks Just Went on Sale

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a profitable growth stock I’d be comfortable buying amid the recent Jackson Hole slip.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Jackson Hole meeting in the U.S. to discuss the economy and policy has brought back the anxiety to many beginner investors who thought that rate-hike woes would be left in the first half of 2022. Undoubtedly, this tightening cycle is unlike those of the past. Inflation is way too hot right now at just north of 8%. With few, if any, effective tools to combat such vicious price increases, central banks need to be aggressive if they’re to avoid a repeat of the 1970s type of environment when inflation dragged on for many years on end.

The soothing transitory talk of inflation has come to an end. And nothing but aggressive rate hikes should be expected until the Fed is satisfied with the data that’ll come trickling in.

At this juncture, nothing less than inflation that’s lower than expected will cut it. Even after inflation begins to roll over fast at the hands of jumbo rate hikes, there’s no guarantee the Fed will begin the process of rate cuts to give the economy a bit of a jolt again.

The Fed isn’t even thinking about thinking about rate cuts!

Arguably, there’s no reason why the Fed needs to boost the many fallen speculative and unprofitable growth stocks now that they’re fallen from glory. Though investors may think the Fed has slammed the door on the possibility of rate cuts after inflation has plunged and rates have peaked, I think the Fed is wise to play things by ear, with a slight tilt towards aggression when it comes to rate hikes.

At the end of the day, inflation is a beast that cannot be slain without aggression. It’s unlikely to go away without suffering some damage. With investors hitting the panic button on stocks once again, I think now is a great time to put one’s contrarian hat on, with growth stocks, many of which are seeing “part two” of the chaos that unfolded in the first half of the year.

It’s the same story all over again. Higher rates mean unprofitable and expensive growth stocks will take on a brunt of the damage. The further profits lie in the future, the greater the punishment. And for firms that may never reach profitability, Mr. Market is likely to be very unforgiving. As such, investors must be selective when it comes to growth stocks, as zero hopes of profits could mean shares could free fall endlessly into the abyss.

Looking to the stars for growth gems amid Jackson Hole plunge

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a fine example of a high-tech growth stock that can hold its own as rates rise further. It’s a profitable company that can actually take advantage of the recent slide in the tech sector. For those unfamiliar with the company, it’s a software firm that’s grown by leaps and bounds through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the small-cap tech space. The stock goes for north of 73 times trailing price to earnings, making it a pricy play that will stand to feel the market’s shockwaves.

The stock is down 14% from its high, just shy of $2,400 per share. With a 0.82 beta, Constellation is less likely to fall in lockstep with the TSX Index. With a strong balance sheet and enough dry powder to throw at freshly sold-off bargains within the Canadian startup software scene, Constellation may end up walking out of the coming economic slowdown with a few pieces of quality merchandise in hand, perhaps at a fraction of their true worth.

M&A is the name of the game, and nobody does it better than Constellation in the Canadian software scene!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Investing

New Investors – 3 Ultra Cheap ETFs for Max Diversification

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for an easier way to create a diversified portfolio that mitigates risk, consider exchange-traded funds like the…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Passive-Income Power: How to Churn Out Over $120/Week for the Rest of 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians hungry for passive income in this turbulent market should target dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST): Record Fiscal 2022 on Strong Cyber Defence Demand

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying tech stock is likely to rebound faster than its sector peers following a transformative year and record results…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

1 Top Stock I’ll Buy More of if it Crashes

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a wide-moat stock that's a dividend gem I'd love to buy on a further plunge.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock for Retirees to Buy Now and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

This high-yield Canadian stock has raised the dividend in each of the past 27 years.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Docebo (TSX:DCBO) Worth Buying at a Discounted Price?

| Adam Othman

Many tech stocks are still heavily discounted, but not all are worth buying right now due to uncertain growth potential.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Kay Ng

Grow your portfolio safely by investing in solid dividend-growth stocks. You won't regret looking into these TSX stocks.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 U.S. Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for U.S. stocks to hold in your TFSA? Here are two stocks I’m never selling!

Read more »