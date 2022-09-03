Home » Investing » Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

Millionaire Maker: This 1 Stock Could Make You Rich

This multi-billion-dollar market cap tech stock could be an ideal addition to your portfolio for long-term wealth growth.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Stock market investing has become increasingly popular in recent years. Many new investors are excited by the prospect of striking gold and becoming millionaires by making the right investment decisions. Becoming a millionaire through stock market investing is not something you can accomplish overnight. It requires discipline and making well-informed investment decisions.

It would be a dream to find that one stock that can provide you with the answer to all your problems by giving you a ton of upside. Finding undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns on the TSX is difficult but not impossible. When seasoned investors search for undervalued stocks, tech stocks do not typically come to mind.

However, the downturn in the tech industry has opened up the opportunity for value-seeking Canadians to invest in technology stocks at significantly lower prices. Of course, it is important to remember that investing in tech stocks is still risky amid market volatility. Many top tech stocks trading for discounts are not undervalued. The downturn brought them down to more reasonable valuations.

You must conduct your due diligence to identify high-quality stocks with the potential to deliver long-term returns. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one such stock you can consider. As of this writing, Constellation Software stock trades for $2,079.45 per share, up by over 2,000% in the last decade.

Today, I will discuss this millionaire-maker stock to help you determine whether it can be a stock worth adding to your investment portfolio.

Efficient and stable business

Constellation Software is a $44.07 billion market capitalization diversified Canadian software company. The company is headquartered in Toronto and specializes in acquiring small- and medium-sized vertical market software businesses. Constellation Software has grown substantially over the last decade by acquiring such businesses and helping them grow under its umbrella.

Constellation Software, unlike most tech businesses, acts as an industry finance manager. Its stable and efficient business model has contributed to its stellar growth through the years, setting it apart from most other tech stocks on the TSX. Constellation Software can offer long-term growth potential with plans for a change in tack.

Strong long-term growth potential

Mark Leonard, the former venture capitalist who founded the company and leads Constellation Software, plans to expand its acquisition strategy. Instead of focusing solely on small- and medium-sized vertical market software businesses, it plans on acquiring larger vertical market software businesses soon.

It is too soon to say how changing its acquisition strategy will impact the company’s growth. Successful execution of this strategy can set the company up for stellar long-term growth. The inherent diversity in its business model and its consistent financial growth have driven the stock upward over the decades. The new strategy might boost its growth in the coming decades.

Foolish takeaway

Since it went public, Constellation Software stock has been a millionaire maker for its early investors. It might not be able to repeat the same performance in the next decade. However, successfully executing its strategy to diversify into acquiring larger businesses might still deliver excellent returns on your investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Dividend Stocks

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re concerned about continued volatility in the stock market, these two dividend stocks should be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 1 All-Weather Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) stock is a great all-weather dividend stock to buy and hold if you're not ready for a pullback.

Read more »

5G chip
Dividend Stocks

Retire Young: How to Turn a 50,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $950,000

| Andrew Walker

This popular investing strategy uses top Canadian dividend-growth stocks to harness the power of compounding and build wealth inside a…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $340 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying Canadian stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank and TC Energy at current valuations.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest TSX Stocks Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three TSX stocks are attractive buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Easy Stocks to Invest in for Retirement

| Vineet Kulkarni

Asset allocation plays an important role when planning for retirement, and should be driven by your investment horizon and risk…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Heavyweights to Buy at an Affordable Price

| Adam Othman

The inverse relationship between dividend yield and share price makes dividend stocks even more attractive when they are adequately discounted…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Buy these three stocks hand over fist!

Read more »