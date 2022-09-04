Home » Investing » 2 Top September Stock Picks for Jittery TFSA Investors

2 Top September Stock Picks for Jittery TFSA Investors

TFSA investors should look to buy Hydro One (TSX:H) and another Steady Eddie stock before September ends.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

TFSA investors should stay the course this September, even as the bearish talking heads on television yell that things are going to get way worse. Indeed, such alarmist, bearish comments tend to garner a lot of attention, especially after an already sizeable downward move in markets. Such overly bearish commentary is seldom useful, as they’re not so actionable when there’s already 18% in damage in the rear-view mirror. I’d take such bearish commentary with fine grains of salt and focus on the road ahead, rather than the road behind us.

As you’re probably aware in the world of investing, past results are no guarantee of future results. In a bear market, that’s a good thing. The horrid down days will not last forever. Things can and probably will change when you least expect it. That’s why investors should be cautious when contemplating selling and only do so if it impairs their long-term investment goals. Will this market selloff impact your 10- or 25-year plan? If so, make the appropriate adjustments. Otherwise, treat bearish commentary and all the sort as noise, because it’s not so actionable for you and may be just a source of anxiety.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at two top picks for the spooky September season to calm the nerves of new TFSA investors. No stock is immune from risk. However, the following two names, I believe, offer a great risk/reward scenario at today’s prices.

TFSA top pick #1: Hydro One

Whenever the market has you down, Hydro One (TSX:H) is a great stock to top up on for a jolt of certainty and a lowly correlated return. Of late, rates on risk-free assets like GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) have risen considerably, with 14-month non-cashable options now offering more than 4%. Those are some of the best rates in more than a decade. Still, with inflation at 7-8%, you’re still losing purchasing power. The alternative is equities, which could grant you a negative return, thus extending your loss of purchasing power amid inflation.

Hydro One sports a 3.2% dividend yield. That’s not great versus GICs or other risk-free assets. That said, the stock seems to be quite cheap at a 20.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is well below the nearly 30 times P/E of the utility industry average. Further, Hydro One has predictable dividend growth and source of capital gains over time, as it looks to grow its operating cash flow stream.

Hydro One is at new highs. But I’d argue it’s likely to keep on moving higher, as investors flee risk for predictable earnings growth.

TFSA top pick #2: Onex

Onex (TSX:ONEX) may very well be one of the cheapest stocks on my radar these days. The diversified holding company owns plenty of intriguing businesses, including WestJet Airlines. Though the management team is more than capable of outpacing the TSX Index over time, the pandemic has had quite an effect on the firm. Indeed, acquiring WestJet before a pandemic just comes down to bad luck.

As things normalize, I think Onex’s luck (and stock) could turn in a big way. The stock trades at 5.4 times trailing P/E and a massive 0.5 times price-to-book ratio. I find that kind of a discount to book to be absolutely ridiculous.

Onex is a deep-value stock. It’s great for patient TFSA investors who are willing to grant the firm the time to sail through rough waters.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Should You Invest in Canadian Cannabis Stocks Like Canopy Growth in September?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian cannabis stocks, including Canopy Growth, remain high-risk bets for investors, despite trading 94% below all-time highs.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy if the Sector Dips Further

| Adam Othman

Many real estate stocks offer a potent mix of growth potential and dividends, especially if you buy the dip and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with only $100 to invest can put the money in a top growth stock or a great value stock…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

This Little-Known TSX Stock Has Huge Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high risk profile can consider buying shares of Dye & Durham to benefit from outsized gains in…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

3 Growth-by-Acquisition Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These three growth stocks each have exceptional businesses, making them some of the best to buy and hold for the…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Buy to Create Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these two commodity stocks are worthy of consideration, even for investors concerned about this current market environment.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Why it’s the Right Time for Canadian Investors to Buy Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how long-term stock investors in Canada can lock in high-dividend yields right now to earn reliable passive income.

Read more »

think thought consider
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Investors: Should You Buy Cardano in September?

| Aditya Raghunath

Cardano is a utility-based blockchain network that is well poised to surge higher and create massive wealth for long-term investors.

Read more »