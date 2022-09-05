Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Excellent Deals Right Now

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Excellent Deals Right Now

These two Canadian stocks are excellent undervalued investments to buy and hold for the long term to grow your wealth.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian stock market has been incredibly volatile due to several factors in recent months. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 13.82% from its 52-week high as of this writing.

Many investors are understandably worried about their investment portfolios amid all the uncertainty. Such a significant downturn across the entire stock market results in substantial losses. However, value-seeking investors look at downturns like these as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a bargain.

With stocks across most sectors of the Canadian economy down from their all-time highs, you cannot consider just any asset an undervalued stock. It is important to conduct your due diligence to determine whether the underlying business has the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns. Today, I will discuss two such dividend stocks you can consider adding to your investment portfolio.

Dream Industrial REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow you to try your hand at real estate investing without buying investment properties yourself. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is one such trust you can consider for this purpose.

Dream Industrial REIT is a $3.04 billion market capitalization trust that invests in a portfolio of industrial properties leased by various businesses, protecting its cash flows from downturns in the residential real estate sector.

As of this writing, Dream Industrial REIT trades for $11.83 per unit and boasts a juicy 5.92% dividend yield. It is down by 30% year to date amid broader market weakness and is attractively valued. Its price-to-earnings multiple is down to an attractive 3.22 ratio, and it is relatively undervalued with a 0.72% price-to-book ratio.

Stelco Holdings

Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) is a $2.41 billion market capitalization Canadian steel company headquartered in Hamilton. Founded over a century ago, Stelco is one of the few steel-producing companies in Canada.

Formed as several steel producers banded together in 1910, Stelco declared bankruptcy in 2007, followed by its acquisition by US Steel. Steel prices have taken a hit in recent months, but a positive price momentum for the commodity might send Stelco share prices soaring in the coming months.

The company’s second-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2022 saw it deliver 13% year-over-year revenue growth, and its operating income increased by 12% in the same period. As of this writing, Stelco Holdings stock trades for $35 per share, down by 38.5% from its 52-week high.

It boasts an attractive 1.52 price-to-earnings ratio, suggesting that it has the potential to deliver substantial growth. It could be an excellent investment for value-seeking investors at current levels.

Foolish takeaway

It is important to remember that stock market investing is inherently risky, especially during volatile market conditions. If you are willing to assume the risk, you can consider investing in undervalued stocks with the potential to deliver stellar long-term returns.

Dream Industrial REIT and Stelco Holdings stock appear to be attractively valued right now, but there is a chance they might become even better bargains if the market downturn continues. You can consider waiting on the sidelines and keeping a close eye on these stocks to scoop up shares if prices go lower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can buy and hold blue-chip utility companies such as Fortis in their TFSAs right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $30,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $300,000 + $16,000 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Make money work for you. A $30,000 investment in two stocks could earn you $300,000 plus $16,000 in annual dividends…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy if the Sector Dips Further

| Adam Othman

Many real estate stocks offer a potent mix of growth potential and dividends, especially if you buy the dip and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Put $100 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with only $100 to invest can put the money in a top growth stock or a great value stock…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 Commodity Stocks to Buy to Create Long-Term Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why these two commodity stocks are worthy of consideration, even for investors concerned about this current market environment.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Why it’s the Right Time for Canadian Investors to Buy Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how long-term stock investors in Canada can lock in high-dividend yields right now to earn reliable passive income.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now buy top dividend stocks at undervalued prices.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Dividend Stars to Buy Now for September

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and another dividend star could beat the market in final quarter of 2022.

Read more »