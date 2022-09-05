Home » Investing » 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Earn $429/Month in Passive Income for Life

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Earn $429/Month in Passive Income for Life

Canadian can put their extra cash to work and make a passive income of at least $429 each month for life with these two stocks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Amid an uncertain economic environment, it’s prudent to have cash. However, sitting on extra cash (total savings less money needed for emergency expenses) won’t do any good to you. So, if you have got extra money, consider investing it in top-quality dividend-paying companies. The reason is simple. A high-quality dividend stock could continue to fetch you solid passive income, irrespective of where the market goes. 

With that backdrop, here are my two top stocks that are trading cheap, have solid dividend payment history, and can help you earn a worry-free passive income of at least $429/month. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

With a dividend-growth history of 12 years and a rate-regulated business that generates predictable cash flows, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a relatively safe stock to buy for worry-free passive income. 

Algonquin Power’s high-quality assets and growing rate base continue to support its earnings. Notably, its earnings increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.1% in the last five years. Meanwhile, Algonquin Power’s dividend grew at a CAGR of 10% during the same period. 

Looking ahead, Algonquin Power expects to increase its dividend on the back of its growing net income. Management is confident that its multi-billion-dollar capital program and power-purchase agreements to support its earnings. Algonquin Power forecasts its earnings to increase at a CAGR of 7-9% over the next five years, implying its future dividend could grow at a similar pace. 

Investors can earn a reliable dividend yield of 5.1% by investing in Algonquin Power stock at current levels. 

Enbridge

Share of the energy infrastructure company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a must-have in a passive-income portfolio. Enbridge’s robust dividend payments and growth history, ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, and high yield make it a top Canadian dividend stock

To give a background, Enbridge has paid a dividend for 67 years. Meanwhile, it has increased the dividend at a CAGR of 10% in the last 27 years. Also, Enbridge paid and raised dividend during the pandemic, which reflects the strength of its business model and the resilience of its cash flows. 

Enbridge has more than 40 diversified sources of cash flows that lower risks and support its payouts. Further, its cash flows are highly predictable, backed by contractual arrangements. Also, most of its earnings have inflation protection, which supports its financials. 

While its base business remains strong, continued energy demand, an increase in its asset utilization rate, and its solid secured capital program will likely drive its distributable cash flows (DCF) and dividend payments. 

Further, Enbridge’s solid mix of conventional and renewable assets and benefits from new assets placed into service bode well for dividend growth. Passive-income investors can earn a stellar dividend yield of 6.3% by investing in Enbridge stock. 

Bottom line 

By investing in Algonquin Power and Enbridge stock, investors, on average, can earn a reliable dividend yield of 5.7%. Thus, an investment of $45,000 in each of these two stocks will help you make a passive income of at least $429 every month for life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Value Investors: 3 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Sure, times are tough for the markets right now. But this offers Canadian value investors an opportunity to buy shares…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Kay Ng

Any low-risk Canadian investors can look into these three dividend stocks. Of the three, RBC stock appears to be cheapest…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dividend yields of over 6% and attractive valuations, I am bullish on the following three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Best Canadian REITs for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Canadian REITs are insanely cheap right now. That makes them perfect for snatching up elevated streams of monthly passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Lovers: 3 U.S. Stocks to Turbocharge Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in buying strong dividend stocks? Check out these three U.S. stocks that could turbocharge your portfolio!

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Excellent Deals Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian stocks are excellent undervalued investments to buy and hold for the long term to grow your wealth.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can buy and hold blue-chip utility companies such as Fortis in their TFSAs right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $30,000 in 2 Stocks and Get $300,000 + $16,000 in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Make money work for you. A $30,000 investment in two stocks could earn you $300,000 plus $16,000 in annual dividends…

Read more »